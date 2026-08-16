5 Of The Pixel 10's Best Features, According To Users

Since Google launched the Pixel 10 line, it has refined its proposal even more by offering users a simple experience, based on pure Android and integrated with the company's main services. The standard model also moved closer to the Pro versions, receiving new features that were previously limited to flagship phones. As our Google Pixel 10 Pro review shows, this device generation combines competent hardware with smooth software to deliver a good user experience. Although the phone's technical specs justify why some users chose it, the Google Pixel 10 also came with several features that users love.

Features such as call screening, music recognition, and the long software support offered by Google are among the smartphone's main strengths. These features even help the Pixel 10 lineup stand out from other Android phones without needing heavier software. Many of these functions have already become favorites among Pixel 10 owners, who highlight both new features from this generation and traditional resources improved by Google. For that reason, we've separated the features most praised by users who bought the Pixel 10 and why they became so successful.