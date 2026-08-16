5 Of The Pixel 10's Best Features, According To Users
Since Google launched the Pixel 10 line, it has refined its proposal even more by offering users a simple experience, based on pure Android and integrated with the company's main services. The standard model also moved closer to the Pro versions, receiving new features that were previously limited to flagship phones. As our Google Pixel 10 Pro review shows, this device generation combines competent hardware with smooth software to deliver a good user experience. Although the phone's technical specs justify why some users chose it, the Google Pixel 10 also came with several features that users love.
Features such as call screening, music recognition, and the long software support offered by Google are among the smartphone's main strengths. These features even help the Pixel 10 lineup stand out from other Android phones without needing heavier software. Many of these functions have already become favorites among Pixel 10 owners, who highlight both new features from this generation and traditional resources improved by Google. For that reason, we've separated the features most praised by users who bought the Pixel 10 and why they became so successful.
Google Pixel 10 offers seven years of Android updates
How frequently a company offers software updates and security patches for a smartphone is just as important as a device's hardware itself. For that reason, one of the favorite features for many Pixel 10 users is seven guaranteed years of software support. The Pixel 10 is among the Android phones with the longest software support offered by brands.
This guarantee places the Pixel 10 alongside a few competitors that offer users a similar period on their phones. Samsung, for example, is one of the few companies that offers such a long guarantee, but it is exclusive to its flagship devices. Other companies, on the other hand, usually have more limited periods, with at most three or four years of updates.
In addition to security updates, Google also guarantees quarterly feature drops called Pixel Drops, which bring new functions without depending on a full system update. Pixel phones also usually receive major Android version updates earlier, giving anyone who buys a Pixel 10 peace of mind for many years with the support the phone receives.
PixelSnap brings magnetic wireless charging to Pixel 10
For many users, one of the best features introduced in the Pixel 10 lineup was PixelSnap, a system that adds magnets directly to the back of the device. It can connect to chargers, wallets, or other mounts without a magnetic phone case. It works similarly to MagSafe on iPhones, making wireless charging easier and more convenient. The feature also improves alignment with Qi2 chargers a lot, reducing the risk of positioning the phone incorrectly on the base. Since the magnets keep the Pixel 10 in the ideal spot, the process tends to be easier and more consistent. You no longer need to keep moving the phone several times until you find the right spot for the portable charger to start working.
In addition to these charging functions, PixelSnap also greatly expands the number of accessories that can be used with the device in daily life, and several magnetic accessories for the Google Pixel 10 already exist. So, for anyone who wants to get even more out of the phone, it is possible to find stands, portable batteries, and useful bases for different situations.
The standard Pixel 10 includes a 10.8 MP telephoto camera
Unlike previous Pixel generations, the standard Pixel 10 model no longer needs to depend only on digital zoom. It gained a dedicated 10.8 MP telephoto camera with optical image stabilization. The camera system delivers 5x optical zoom and reaches 20x using Super Res Zoom, with AI upscaling technology that was previously exclusive to the Pro models. This change brought the standard model's hardware closer to the more expensive versions in this generation.
This change has also become one of the favorites among fans who bought the base Pixel 10. One owner praised the telephoto camera a lot, highlighting that images remain sharp at both 5x and 20x, without the loss of detail common in zoom, as happened in previous generations. So, if you like photographing concerts, games, or other places from far away, you can get good results without investing more in the Pixel 10 Pro camera.
Circle to Search makes everyday searches much easier
Circle to Search is not exclusive to the Pixel 10. Other brands, such as Samsung, Motorola, and even Xiaomi, have already adopted this feature. However, it still remains one of the features users praise most because of how well it runs on this Google device. Thanks to the Tensor G5 chip, which processes much of the phone's AI on the device, searches tend to be faster than on other Android devices that depend more heavily on the cloud.
In addition, some Circle to Search functions usually arrive on the Pixel 10 before other phones, since Google itself controls the updates. Circle to Search does more than simply search images, since you can select text that cannot be copied, identify objects and places, or even search for a specific point in the image. This tool can also translate content on the screen without leaving the current app.
Because it is such a versatile feature, it became a favorite among Pixel 10 users, since it can make many day-to-day tasks easier that would require opening another app to search for something. In the end, there are many ways to use Circle to Search that many users still do not know, making the Pixel 10 phones smarter than they seem.
Google Pixel 10 delivers a clean Android experience
Among the Android phone brands with the best user reviews, the Pixel 10 usually stands out for its clean software compared to other brands. Since Google develops Android, its own phone receives the purest version of the system. On a Pixel, you won't see duplicate apps, such as multiple camera galleries, or software pre-installed by other brands. This is a common problem with rivals, who usually build their own interface on top of Android, often duplicating tools Google already provides and offering a new interface as well.
This clean approach also improves the Pixel 10's performance, since the Pixel 10 usually performs a little better than rivals loaded with bloatware available on the phone. Another strong point many users like is the fact that Google phones usually receive Android updates as soon as they launch, months before other brands.