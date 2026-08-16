These 5 Popular Laptop Models All Have Multiple Charging Ports

Charging a laptop used to be simple: find the round barrel connector, plug it in, and don't forget to plug the other end into the wall outlet. Today, modern laptops ship with multiple ways to take power, which comes in very useful when sitting in an airport or coffee shop looking for a free plug socket. So yes, a laptop can have two or more charging ports, with a deeper look involving USB-C, power delivery standards, and some manufacturers who went further than the competition.

Having more than one charging-capable port is about more than convenience. It gives owners a backup if one port wears out, lets them charge from whichever side is more convenient, and frees up the primary port for data transfer or a display. It's not a feature that the laptops in this article push in their marketing materials, but it can generally reduce friction for those who don't work or play at the same desk every day.

This guide breaks down five popular laptop models available in the US that all offer multiple charging ports, how their setups differ, and why a second charging port is worth having in the first place. That includes budget laptops to portable gaming rigs, using everything from barrel connectors to paired USB-C ports, MagSafe, and Thunderbolt.