Can You Mount A Ring Video Doorbell Sideways?

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A video doorbell is a smart investment for just about any home or business. At one time, these products were a bit more boutique, but brands like Ring brought these networkable cameras into the limelight. Now, video doorbells are a dime a dozen. Still, when it comes to the tried and true, it's hard to beat the features and performance you'll get from a Ring camera. But what if you wanted to go against the grain, at least in terms of camera orientation? All Ring video doorbells are supposed to be mounted vertically, but what if you wanted to mount yours sideways?

Well, you technically can. The problem is that there isn't a way to rotate the camera view in the Ring app. That means all live views and recorded footage will be captured from a 90-degree angle. Should you need to mount your doorbell (or other Ring camera) upside down for whatever reason, there's an option in the Ring app to rotate the image 180 degrees to effectively flip it vertically: With the app opened to the home screen, tap the menu icon, then head to Devices > Device Settings > Video Settings > Rotate Video.

While Ring's software will help you out with an upside-down lens, it can't reorient 90-degree video; there's even an official response to the question on this Ring Community page, and the answer is no. The only other Ring doorbell modification you can invest in here is a Wedge or Corner Kit, sold-separately accessories that let you tilt the lens forward or back a bit (Wedge), or angle your doorbell to the left or right (Corner).