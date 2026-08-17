You Can Use Roku's Video Doorbell With No Subscription, But There's A Catch

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When it comes to affordable tech, Roku is a brand that's made quite a killing off its budget-friendly arsenal. Roku's streaming devices and smart TVs are pretty popular, and it wasn't all that long ago that the brand started offering home security and smart home products, too. Options include indoor and outdoor cameras, lights, plugs, and video doorbells. Regarding the latter, there are two options: the $90 Roku Wired Video Doorbell and the $120 Roku Wire-free Video Doorbell & Chime.

Both of these Roku surveillance devices support HD visuals, color night vision, and carry an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. You'll also be able to use either Roku doorbell without paying for an optional Roku Smart Home Subscription, which costs $4 per camera for a maximum of two cameras ($40 annually), or $10 per month for up to 99 cams ($99 per year). The issue is that without an active Roku Smart Home Subscription, you'll be locked out of several useful features, the most glaring of which could make all the difference in an emergency event.

The feature we're referencing is how long your Roku bell takes to start a new event-triggered recording once it stops recording a previous event. Without a subscription, you're locked into a fairly long five-minute delay, whereas paying customers experience no delay between events whatsoever. In the world of home security, any type of recording delay is a drawback, and we have a feeling that Roku is well aware. Unfortunately, a five-minute buffer isn't where the downsides end for the non-subscribers.