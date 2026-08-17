5 Hidden YouTube Music Features You Should Be Using

YouTube Music makes playing your favorite songs so quick and easy that after launching the app, you just have to find your song of choice, hit play, and leave it to do its thing. Most of the time, that's all you really need to do to enjoy hours-long playback on this popular music streaming service. But outside of this straightforward listening experience, there's a whole lot of YouTube Music functionality that goes unnoticed.

These are usually the features that are tucked away in menus, or are in spots that are often ignored. So if you don't normally go digging through these menus or browse the interface in general, you could easily miss these underrated tools and options. If you'd like to maximize your YouTube Music experience, here are five of these little-known gems you should start using today. These come in handy for searching songs and sharing them with your friends.