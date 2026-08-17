5 Common Problems With Netgear Routers (And How To Fix Them)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Netgear is one of the most recognizable router brands in the U.S., and its Nighthawk line in particular has earned a loyal following among gamers and power users who want fast, reliable connections. No router brand is immune to problems, and Netgear owners regularly take to support forums and community threads to report issues ranging from dropped connections to routers that stop working entirely.

The good news is that many of these complaints are fixable, and a fair number of them aren't really Netgear's fault at all. They're just router problems that show up across every brand, from the cheapest budget boxes to the priciest flagships. We've picked up on five of the most common problems Netgear users report online and what to do about each one.

Are weak Wi-Fi signals and end-of-support notices a reason to have an issue with Netgear routers? The problem with crawling Reddit and the like is that this information is quickly outdated by firmware updates and hotfixes, and many simple fixes just work. For anyone wondering whether their router is the culprit behind a spotty connection, the steps below are a great place to start before spending money on a brand new router.