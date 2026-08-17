4 Office-Ready Laptops That Can Eat Chromebooks For Breakfast

When it comes to choosing an office-ready laptop for work, it can be easy to fall back on one of the best Chromebooks available. However, there are major disadvantages to choosing a Chromebook, with some hardware deliberately lacking due to the cloud-based nature of the operating system. Opting to go with another operating system can open the door to increasing your productivity, as you won't be jumping through hoops to find an equivalent app.

This isn't to say Chromebooks should be completely discredited. They serve a particular function and have become incredibly popular in the educational sector. They're cheap and they get to the point, but once you get into the office and need to work with a particular piece of software, it might not be compatible with ChromeOS. It's a huge disadvantage of Chromebooks, especially when it comes to professional software.

Of course, prices are going to be massively skewed at the moment. As the AI data center tech hoarding crisis impacts tech in almost every sector, non-ChromeOS laptops will be more expensive. That said, one of the top recommended Chromebooks by PC Mag, the $769.99 Acer Chromebooks Plus Spin 714, ventures into the price range of some of the laptops we'll be recommending, and these aren't as hampered by the operating system. We've attempted to keep the prices in line with what you'd expect to spend on a high-end Chromebook, but fair warning, that's not totally doable right now.