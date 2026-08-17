Apple Magic Keyboard Vs. Logitech Combo Touch - Which Keyboard Case Should You Buy For Your iPad?

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If you want to use your iPad as a laptop replacement, you need a good keyboard case to type, use shortcuts, and, of course, provide surface-level protection for your device. The most obvious first name to consider is Apple's own Magic Keyboard, but there's also another option called the Logitech Combo Touch. This third-party keyboard-case hybrid stands out for its large trackpad and reliance on the iPad's rarely used Smart Connector port for simple setup and power.

Both the Magic Keyboard and Combo Touch made our list of the best tablet keyboards you can buy, and for good reason. There's no objectively better choice here, so it comes down to personal preference and price. Apple's keyboards range in price from $249–$299 depending on the model, while Logitech's are listed between $230–$260, though they may be on discount, so the latter is almost always more affordable.

That said, Apple's design allows the Magic Keyboard to work even without a solid surface beneath it. The tablet is placed on an arm that raises it slightly over the keyboard, which some users say helps balance the weight better than a typical kickstand, like with the Logitech Combo Touch. If you frequently use your iPad on the couch or while traveling, the extra cost may be worth it for the convenience and comfort.

Another important thing to note is that Apple only makes the Magic Keyboard for its iPad Pro and iPad Air. The base iPad model is only compatible with the Magic Keyboard Folio, which uses a more standard kickstand design.