How To Free Up Memory On Your LG TV

You know your LG TV is running out of space when it starts lagging, apps keep restarting, and an "Out of Memory" error pops up out of nowhere. This, unfortunately, is a common problem with LG TVs. When this happens, it's time to free up some space on your TV.

There are several ways to do so, but you can always start with basic troubleshooting, including a firmware update. You'll usually find the Software Update button under Support in the All Settings menu. Just check for updates and install it if it's available. If your LG TV has an option to turn on auto-update, it's best to do so to keep it in tip-top shape.

Restarting your TV usually does the trick too. This clears the memory and frees up space on your LG TV to make it run more smoothly again. To restart it, press the power button on your remote to shut down the TV, remove it from the wall outlet, and plug it back in after 30 seconds or so.

If an update and restart don't resolve the issue, here are three other ways you can fix your sluggish LG TV.