Roku's Controversial New Channel Is Even Worse Than It Sounds

No matter how much you try, you can't escape AI anymore. If a website or TV isn't using AI to upscale low-quality videos into HD, people are utilizing AI to generate images or write content for them. While the occasional movie and commercial is 100% AI-manufactured, they are rare, but Roku is seeking to change that in the worst way possible because it unleashed Fairground AI Creator TV, a live channel (one of 300 the service provides) devoted entirely to AI.

All the "movies" on the channel are AI all the way down, from the visuals to the audio. Even the commercials on the channel are nothing but AI. Variety reported that Fairground AI was the brainchild of Colin Petrie-Norris, the ex-CEO of Xumo (a streaming service that lets you get free TV channels and movies on your smart TV). The plan was to give "an avenue for creators to showcase the 'gorgeous things' they're creating through a 'curated experience'."

While Roku already has a ton of reach (which only stands to increase once it is sold to the Fox Corporation), Fairground AI's presence is only the beginning of Petrie-Norris' plans. He told Variety that he wants Fairground AI to run on five platforms, and while he didn't say which ones, he claimed they were "the biggest" around. If all goes according to his plan, the people who ideate the content on his channel could become the new "Mr. Beasts of entertainment" within a few years (his words, not ours). It probably goes without saying that viewers aren't as idealistic about Fairground AI or its future.