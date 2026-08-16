8 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Store Everything In The Cloud

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There's no arguing that cloud services are useful. Apps like OneDrive and Google Photos are considered some of the best cloud storage apps for a reason. They automatically store your files and photos as you create them through a seamless, invisible syncing process. Services like these come bundled with operating systems like Windows and Android, giving you a small amount of storage for free with the hope that you'll pay for more.

If you do opt to pay for a larger cloud-based drive, the temptation exists to upload everything of value to that storage system. For example, some people store photocopies of important documents like passports and marriage certificates online, so that if the documents get stolen while traveling, the users can easily produce duplicates using any internet-connected device.

But cloud storage services have several problems and pitfalls that should have you thinking twice about whether to use them for some types of data. It's why you should always read the fine print and also part of the reason it's important to follow the 3-2-1-1-0 rule for PC data backups. While cloud storage is convenient, it's risky to trust it too much, and there are many good reasons not to store everything in the cloud.