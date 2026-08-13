Guillermo Del Toro's Most Successful Movie Is A Sci-Fi Epic That Never Hit #1 At The Box Office

Guillermo del Toro needs no introduction to science fiction and horror fans. The director of "Frankenstein" — one of the best sci-fi movies of 2025 – and "Pan's Labyrinth" has been putting out classics since bursting onto the scene with "Cronos" in 1992. However, while del Toro has found success at the box office, his biggest hit failed to capture the number one spot. That film is none other than "Pacific Rim," which earned a tasty $411 million worldwide and wowed audiences with smash 'em up action sequences.

"Pacific Rim" is arguably the most unabashed popcorn flick in del Toro's oeuvre — even more so than "Blade II" and the "Hellboy" movies. Starring Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, and Ron Perlman, it tells the story of soldiers who fight giant monsters by piloting massive robots known as Jaegers. Basically, "Pacific Rim" is a love letter to "Godzilla" and "Neon Genesis Evangelion" — and it's awesome.

Despite being a global hit, "Pacific Rim" only found modest success in the United States. The film opened alongside "Grown Ups 2," and more people turned up to see Adam Sandler instead of monsters and robots. That said, "Pacific Rim" performed well enough to spawn a franchise — and it might have a bright future.