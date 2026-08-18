All AI models require training. How would an image generator program know what "Ghibli-style" art looks like unless its developers feed it hundreds of images from Ghibli movies? Odds are, you have trained AI programs without knowing, but most models draw from existing content and just Frankenstein the information together without removing the originals. Anthropic's LLM is not like most models.

Anthropic has been purchasing millions of books, many rare (or at least difficult to obtain), for the purpose of a special "destructive scan" process. Labeled "Project Panama" in Anthropic's internal documents, the company isn't shredding the books after use, as some outlets have previously claimed, but it is cutting them up as part of the scanning process. Even though an Anthropic spokesperson (via Fortune) stated the company isn't buying "rare or antiquarian books" in order to scan and destroy them, but unearthed documents tell a very different story.

According to an internal memo dating back to April of 2024, Project Panama solely exists to "destructively scan all the books in the world", not just rare or expensive books; every single one on the planet. Plus, the name "Project Panama" isn't some silly codename. In the memo, Anthropic's VP, Tom Turvey, stated the codename is meant to obfuscate the project's activities — he didn't want anyone outside the company knowing what they were doing. Really makes you want to reconsider using Anthropic Claude.