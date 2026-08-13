5 Smartphones With Deep Discounts For Back To School Season

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When it's time to send the kids back to school, your sole focus might be on buying necessities such as school supplies and clothing. But if you want to improve your chances of being named "parent of the year," you consider purchasing new smartphones as well. August can be a smart time to purchase new mobile phones because of special deals on new models and fresh pricing discounts on older models. So, who is offering the best cellphone deals right now?

We looked at all major carriers and retailers to track down the smartphones being sold with deep discounts for back-to-school season, whether you're looking for an Apple or Android device. Even if you don't want to sign up for a new plan, you can find unlocked phones that match the models found with the big three carriers on this list while still saving versus the MSRP. From respectable deals ranging from $70 to $250 off to trade-in specials totaling more than $1,000, check out these great deals!