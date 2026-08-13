5 Micro Center Finds With Deep Discounts In August 2026

Micro Center is a favorite haunt for PC builders and tech enthusiasts, and August is a strong month to check the retailer's shelves for genuine bargains. The chain is known for deep discounts on everything from monitors and storage to peripherals, and with back-to-school season ramping up, the markdowns tend to get even deeper. The challenge is telling a real deal from one that only looks good at a glance, which is where a little number crunching before checkout helps.

A discount of 10% or 15% is nice, but it's not the same as a proper deep discount, which is what this article is focused on. Every price listed here has been checked against the original retail figure so the savings are accurate and not just a sticker trick. Every product highlighted below is marked down by at least 30% off its regular price, with several going well past that threshold.

The five picks this month cover a gaming monitor, a pair of workout headphones, a CPU cooler, a network-attached storage box, and a themed mechanical keyboard, so there's something for everyone. Micro Center deals like these tend to move fast, especially for in-store pickup items, so shoppers should act quickly when a price looks right. August is a great month in general for back-to-school deep price cuts, even smartphones are being slashed, but it's worth knowing what consumers should never buy for full price in the first place too.