5 Popular Smartphones With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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With so many new smartphones coming out, some of the older devices are starting to go on sale, and you can often find them with pretty steep discounts. This is great, especially given that the ongoing RAM shortages continue to cause prices to rise on a lot of technology like smartphones and laptops. If you're looking for a new smartphone this month, there are actually a few good deals you can take advantage of. Unfortunately, we can't say exactly how long these deals will be available, so if you do want to pick up one of these devices at the price that we have listed, you may want to act sooner rather than later.
When we set out to find these deals, we wanted to find actual price cuts that mattered. Now, the reason that this is difficult is because prices are constantly shifting and changing, especially across online websites. So, we focused specifically on devices that at least offered $70 or more off their retail pricing. We also tried to look for devices that didn't require a trade-in. While those deals can be good, especially if you're looking to offload your old smartphone instead of letting it just waste away in a drawer somewhere, we didn't want the discounts we showcased to be predicated on that fact alone.
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
The first phone on our list comes from a brand that a lot of people may recognize from its time in the spotlight several years ago. Despite Samsung and Apple kind of holding on to the market overall nowadays, Motorola continues to carve a space out for itself in the industry. And the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is actually on sale right now at Best Buy for almost $600 off. This device typically retails for $1,299.99 for the 512 GB variant. However, you can get it as part of a limited time deal for just $699.99.
The Razr Ultra (2025) comes with a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which includes a 165 Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. That makes it a solid option for interacting with your phone outdoors. It's also set up with 16 GB of RAM and one of the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chips. This, combined with the 4,700 mAh battery, means you've got a lot of power at your fingertips, as well as a nice amount of battery to work with throughout the day. The 2025 entrant isn't the newest model in the Razr Ultra series,but it should still be more than enough for most users looking to buy a high-end smartphone at a deep discount.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
As one of Samsung's latest flagship devices, the Galaxy S26 Ultra ranks among the best phones that Android has to offer. Its 6.9-inch dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display sports a 1440p resolution at 120 Hz, and it comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 12 GB of RAM. Pack onto that all of the extras that make the Ultra stand out above the other Galaxy S variants, and you have a pretty killer device. Normally, the 256 GB version of the S26 Ultra runs for around $1,299.99 at retail price. However, right now on Amazon, you can get it for 25% off. That brings the price down to $977.00 — a pretty sweet deal for a device that features one of the latest processing chipsets and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Another standout feature that you'll get if you pick up the S26 Ultra is Samsung's Privacy Display. And while there have been some potential issues with the Privacy Display, the fact that Samsung was able to architect a display with two different sets of pixels is really impressive. It a feature that will appeal to people who normally put a privacy screen protector on their phone, as they'll already have it built right in.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Following the S26 Ultra, we have to talk about the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung just released the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which means right now is a perfect time to pick up the last generation of Samsung's foldable smartphones. Despite being a year old at this point, the Z Fold 7 is still a fantastic device if you're looking for high-end hardware. Of course, like any foldable device, the Z Fold 7 has a pretty hefty price tag. Fortunately, right now, you can actually get the device for a pretty deep discount. While it typically runs around $1,999.99 for the 256 GB variant, you can get it for about 16% off right now on Amazon. That brings the price down to $1,675.01, which is a pretty nice discount if you're looking to pick up one of these phones. This doesn't require any kind of trade-in, though you can save additional money if you do a trade-in with Amazon on the device.
The Z Fold 7 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM depending on which variant you decide to purchase, and a 4,400 mAh battery. You can also take advantage of the 6.5-inch cover display, as well as an 8-inch main foldable display once you open the device. Both of these run at a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which means you should have very smooth performance all around.
Apple iPhone 16e
The next device on our list is the one with the smallest discount out of the options that we wanted to highlight today. However, despite the $70 off not being that steep of a discount, we thought it was still worth highlighting because the iPhone 16e has proven to be a solid iPhone for who that want a good device running Apple's software without breaking the bank.
This device typically runs for $599.99. However, you can get it at around $70 off from Best Buy right now for $529.99 — and that's an unlocked variant, which means you can use it on any carrier network that supports it. The iPhone 16e sports the same A18 chip as the base iPhone 16, and it supports Apple Intelligence, which means you can make the most of all of Apple's various AI features.
The phone also made a bit of a splash when it came out because it was the first device to use Apple's self-designed cellular modem, the C1 chip. Notably, it also features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. While there are some trade-offs to be aware of, such as the lack of MagSafe and the fact that it only features a single rear camera lens, if you're looking for an affordable iPhone, then the iPhone 16e is a really solid option — especially if you can grab it at a discounted price.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
The last discounted device that we wanted to highlight is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. FE stands for Fan Edition, and these phones essentially take the flagship versions of Samsung smartphones and pare them down in a way that makes the more affordable, though at the cost of some additional hardware or features. The Z Flip 7 FE is the first Fan Edition of Samsung's folding smartphones, and it typically retails for $999.99 for the 256 GB variant. However, you can get it for around 38% off right now, with the price running $619.99 on Amazon at the time of this article's writing. But note that this only applies to the black colorway — the white 256 GB variant is a little more expensive at $659.99.
The Z Flip 7 FE features a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED main display with support for HDR10+, as well as a 120 Hz refresh rate. When it's flipped closed, the 3.4-inch notched cover screen only offers a 60 Hz refresh rate, which is a step down from the standard Flip 7's 120 Hz cover screen. However, if you were looking for an affordable Samsung flip phone, the Flip 7 FE is a really solid option with its 4,000 mAh battery, 8 GB of RAM, and a solid chipset that, while older, should still be powerful enough for all your day-to-day operations.
How we chose these devices
As we noted at the top of the article, what we really wanted to highlight when we started looking for these devices were discounts that actually mattered to users looking to buy a new smartphone. That meant going for discounts that were more than just $20 to $30 off, as well as looking for devices that didn't require a trade-in to get the discount that was being offered. We also wanted to focus on devices that were from popular brands, such as Samsung, Apple, and so on.
All of these devices fall under those parameters, but we also wanted to look for devices that weren't going to run out of support anytime soon. And while some of the devices on this list may be a little bit older, they still have plenty of time left on how long their respective manufacturers will continue to support them, both with new software and with any potential hardware issues that may pop up during your usage of them. Buying a smartphone when new models come out can be one of the best times to buy a new phone, and it's entirely possible that some of these prices will drop even more over the coming months. However, for now, these are some of the best discounts you can find on smartphones this month.