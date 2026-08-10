5 Popular Smartphones With Deep Discounts In August 2026

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With so many new smartphones coming out, some of the older devices are starting to go on sale, and you can often find them with pretty steep discounts. This is great, especially given that the ongoing RAM shortages continue to cause prices to rise on a lot of technology like smartphones and laptops. If you're looking for a new smartphone this month, there are actually a few good deals you can take advantage of. Unfortunately, we can't say exactly how long these deals will be available, so if you do want to pick up one of these devices at the price that we have listed, you may want to act sooner rather than later.

When we set out to find these deals, we wanted to find actual price cuts that mattered. Now, the reason that this is difficult is because prices are constantly shifting and changing, especially across online websites. So, we focused specifically on devices that at least offered $70 or more off their retail pricing. We also tried to look for devices that didn't require a trade-in. While those deals can be good, especially if you're looking to offload your old smartphone instead of letting it just waste away in a drawer somewhere, we didn't want the discounts we showcased to be predicated on that fact alone.