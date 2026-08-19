Your AirPods Will Be More Powerful With iOS 27 - Here's How

With major iOS releases, Apple typically upgrades AirPods' capabilities. With iOS 26, the company launched Live Translation, which is a convenient way to understand what someone is telling you in a different language. Now, with iOS 27 just around the corner, AirPods owners, especially those with the latest AirPods Pro 3, will be able to enjoy several new features that will make their earbuds a lot more powerful, like a dedicated EQ profile, Siri AI, better integration with GymKit and Apple Watch, and more.

To get the new features, users will have to download iOS 27 and a new firmware update that will be made available around the same time later this fall. Even if you have iOS 27 beta downloaded, you won't see all the clever things your AirPods can do if you don't update to its beta firmware.

Once you do, though, the first feature you'll likely want to try is the upcoming Custom EQ. With this functionality, users can finally personalize AirPods sound by tweaking the lows, mids, and highs. This is something available in most third-party earbuds and headphones, and Apple is finally bringing it to its own audio products.