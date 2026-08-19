5 LG Phones That We Wish Made A Comeback In 2026

For many years, LG was one of the manufacturers most willing to experiment with new things in the smartphone market. So, while other brands followed more traditional formats for their phones, the South Korean brand always tested some new ideas. It was not uncommon to see LG devices launched with secondary screens, modular design, rear buttons, or even swivel designs. Although not every idea worked, some LG smartphones still deserved a second chance.

The company's mobile division was creative but faced tough competition from established brands like Samsung and Apple, as well as other Chinese companies. So much so that LG decided to stop making smartphones in 2021 and focus its resources on other areas, closing a chapter of offering new experiences for users that other brands dared not risk.

Some of these phones aged better than others, especially when we understand the ideas behind them rather than just the specs. Some features, such as removable batteries, for example, can still find space among users. For that reason, we selected some LG smartphones that deserve a new version in 2026.