5 LG Phones That We Wish Made A Comeback In 2026
For many years, LG was one of the manufacturers most willing to experiment with new things in the smartphone market. So, while other brands followed more traditional formats for their phones, the South Korean brand always tested some new ideas. It was not uncommon to see LG devices launched with secondary screens, modular design, rear buttons, or even swivel designs. Although not every idea worked, some LG smartphones still deserved a second chance.
The company's mobile division was creative but faced tough competition from established brands like Samsung and Apple, as well as other Chinese companies. So much so that LG decided to stop making smartphones in 2021 and focus its resources on other areas, closing a chapter of offering new experiences for users that other brands dared not risk.
Some of these phones aged better than others, especially when we understand the ideas behind them rather than just the specs. Some features, such as removable batteries, for example, can still find space among users. For that reason, we selected some LG smartphones that deserve a new version in 2026.
LG V60 ThinQ 5G
Launched in 2020, the LG V60 ThinQ brought together features that rarely appeared in the brand's flagship phones. At the time, it had a Snapdragon 865 that came with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable through microSD up to 2TB. In addition, the 5.000 mAh battery was enough to last a full day of intense use. Another point was that the camera recorded 8K video, while the 3.5mm jack with a 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC was great for anyone who valued wired headphones.
To complete the package, the phone also had Dual Screen, which was an optional accessory that could attach to the V60. So, LG had one of the iconic Android phones that became part of smartphone history before the foldable phone era even began, without requiring buyers to give up the traditional form factor. Today, the V60 would be a good counterpoint to other flagship phones, which look very similar in design and functionality.
LG Wing
LG Wing was another phone where the brand bet on creating an unconventional design and functionality. So, the main screen could be rotated 90 degrees, revealing a 3.9-inch display underneath for the user to use. This resulted in some odd pairings, like using one screen for GPS navigation and the other for messages or social media.
The company even developed specific modes for the Wing, such as video and multitasking, that take advantage of its two screens. However, despite the idea, the phone faced some problems at launch, such as a very high price for its specs and a lack of apps truly optimized for the second screen. These limitations at the LG Wing's launch were decisive in its low popularity.
At the same time, since its launch in 2020, the market has changed significantly, especially with the evolution of foldable smartphones and multitasking interfaces. So, with more mature software and a better-prepared app ecosystem, the concept LG had for the Wing could have more room today.
LG G4
The G4 was released back in 2015 and continued LG's approach to solving a problem with screens that kept getting larger, making it harder to reach the buttons on the sides. So the manufacturer kept the Rear Key design, which started with the LG G2, placing the power and volume buttons on the back of the device. It shipped with a Snapdragon 808, 3GB of RAM and a 5.5-inch QHD screen, which was competitive hardware at the time.
But even with this solution, the G4 was never a unanimous choice among users. Reviews at the time were generally positive, describing a competent device packed with features yet lacking a strong focus. So even with ideas like KnockOn, which activated the screen with two taps, and Dual Window, which allowed two apps to run simultaneously on the screen, it still seemed to lack its own identity.
However, the focus on ergonomics and software like KnockOn aged well, since it anticipated functions that have become standards on many phones today. The hidden features in the power button of any Android phone show that the idea of giving this button more functions still exists, as the LG G line used to.
LG V20
Anyone who had an older phone may remember that it was possible to remove the battery from these devices, making replacement easier or allowing a forced shutdown if the device froze. Although this function disappeared over time, mainly because many devices need sealing for water protection, the LG V20 still represents that era well, since it came not only with a removable battery, but also with two rear cameras and the small second screen from the V line.
The device was also the first smartphone launched from the factory with Android 7.0 Nougat and also came with the 32-bit Quad Hi-Fi DAC, a feature that later became a trademark of the V series. Today, the removable battery is one of the hardware features users miss, but the V20 already solved, in 2016, a demand that still has no solution in most current smartphones.
In addition, it is worth remembering that this V20 philosophy may return, at least in the European Union. By law, starting in February 2027, the battery regulation there will require that smartphones sold in the bloc be user-removable, with exceptions for waterproof devices.
LG G Flex 2
The LG G Flex 2 was another example of the company trying something new when compared to other smartphone brands at the same time. For a 2015 device, this one had a 5.5-inch curved P-OLED screen and a body that could bend a bit under pressure without breaking. LG has also applied a self-healing coating to the back to reduce small scratches from daily use. Inside, the smartphone has a Snapdragon 810, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, and a 3,000 mAh battery.
While curved-edge phones never really took off, the idea behind the G Flex 2 still makes sense today. It's now common to find flexible OLED panels on foldable phones, and manufacturers are still experimenting with materials that can better resist drops and scratches. A new version of the G Flex could leverage these technologies without becoming another foldable, instead focusing on durability.