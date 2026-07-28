5 Things Your Android Phone's Power Button Can Do (Besides Turning It On)

Your phone's power, or side button as Samsung calls it, is probably one of the most-used buttons, though you might only be using to turn the display on and off. But it can do much more, from launching your digital assistant and opening the camera to triggering the Emergency SOS feature and loading accessibility features. Really, there are a number of ways you can use the power button to streamline your Android phone experience. Some of these shortcuts are set up by default, while a few need to be configured manually.

Once you start using them, everyday tasks should feel simpler, saving you time and effort. The good news is that most of these shortcuts work across Android devices, including those from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola. However, since Android can appear and behave differently depending on the manufacturer, these power button shortcuts may vary. Additionally, the Android version you are running plays a role. But a quick look through your phone's settings will clear that up, and you can generally customize these shortcuts to align with your requirements.