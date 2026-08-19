This Fingerprint Smart Lock Is Amazon's Best-Selling Biometric Security Product
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The field of biometrics is both a fascinating and innovative addition to the world of consumer tech. Home security devices are increasingly popular with homeowners and apartment dwellers alike, and biometrics play a big role in many of the leading smart locks on the market. In fact, at the time of writing, the $80 Wyze Auto-Lock Bolt v2 is Amazon's best-selling biometric security product. It has over 520 user reviews, too, earning the device a solid 4.6-out-of-5-star rating.
While Amazon bestseller lists are subject to change based on the most recent purchase trends, the Wyze v2 is still a lock we'd consider if it wasn't on the winner's list. The onboard fingerprint scanner uses a tempered glass touchpoint, so you shouldn't need to worry about oils and smudges preventing your entry. Unlike other smart locks, the Wyze v2 supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, so you won't be limited to just controlling your lock at home. All onboarding is handled by the Wyze app, which is also the mobile software you'll use to monitor and customize the v2 lock.
The app lets you create codes for the keypad (up to 50), build access schedules, set auto-lock timers, and more. We also like the fact that the keypad body contains a USB-C port. Should the eight AA batteries fail, you can connect the lock to a USB power bank to temporarily power the lock. The lock also works well with Alexa and Google Home, allowing you to lock doors with voice commands.
There are pros and cons to every smart lock, and the Wyze v2 is no exception
Not all smart locks are created equal, so it's refreshing to see just how many 5-star user write-ups the Wyze v2 received. It also fared quite well amongst professionals; PCWorld gave it 4.5 out of five stars, and it earned Popular Mechanics' 'Best Budget Smart Lock' laurel. The lock isn't without its small list of drawbacks, though, one of which is that you can only unlock the door using the fingerprint scanner. Someone else was put off by the lock's warning chime that occurs whenever it remains unlocked for more than five minutes.
We also read about a few connectivity issues, both with the Wyze app and with Alexa. Another user brought up the fact that the Wyze app issues constant promotional push notifications, even when notifications are disabled. We've covered several smart locks over the years, and if you're looking for a great alternative to the Wyze v2, we recommend the Yale Assure Lock 2. The device has many of the same features as the Wyze v2, but also adds Siri controls and support for both ADT Plus and the Airbnb app.