This Fingerprint Smart Lock Is Amazon's Best-Selling Biometric Security Product

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The field of biometrics is both a fascinating and innovative addition to the world of consumer tech. Home security devices are increasingly popular with homeowners and apartment dwellers alike, and biometrics play a big role in many of the leading smart locks on the market. In fact, at the time of writing, the $80 Wyze Auto-Lock Bolt v2 is Amazon's best-selling biometric security product. It has over 520 user reviews, too, earning the device a solid 4.6-out-of-5-star rating.

While Amazon bestseller lists are subject to change based on the most recent purchase trends, the Wyze v2 is still a lock we'd consider if it wasn't on the winner's list. The onboard fingerprint scanner uses a tempered glass touchpoint, so you shouldn't need to worry about oils and smudges preventing your entry. Unlike other smart locks, the Wyze v2 supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, so you won't be limited to just controlling your lock at home. All onboarding is handled by the Wyze app, which is also the mobile software you'll use to monitor and customize the v2 lock.

The app lets you create codes for the keypad (up to 50), build access schedules, set auto-lock timers, and more. We also like the fact that the keypad body contains a USB-C port. Should the eight AA batteries fail, you can connect the lock to a USB power bank to temporarily power the lock. The lock also works well with Alexa and Google Home, allowing you to lock doors with voice commands.