9 Home Security Devices For When You're On Vacation

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When you're away on vacation, you should fully enjoy your trip. If you find yourself constantly worrying that something bad may have happened in your house or that you forgot to unplug some devices, you won't be able to focus on relaxing and having fun. Fortunately, there are gadgets that can give you some peace of mind that your home is safe and sound even when you're far away.

In this roundup, we feature nine home security devices for when you're on vacation. These include security cameras that let you look through their lens, gadgets that allow you to control your appliances remotely, and sensors that will trigger notifications if there's something wrong.

The products we selected for this article are all available on Amazon, where they have solid average scores after at least 1,000 customer ratings. They've also received a recommendation from a trustworthy website or channel, and we've combined helpful insights from these reviews with the unique features of each device to support our decisions to include them in this list.