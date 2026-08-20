How To Get The Best Audio Quality On Your iPhone

Dirt and debris that build up on your iPhone speakers can cause muffled sounds. It's best to clean your iPhone's speakers, but you should turn off your iPhone before you do. Then use a soft-bristled toothbrush to gently brush the speaker grills at an angle, ensuring you're sweeping out the dirt and debris instead of pushing it farther back in. You can also use a rubber air blower (the one that looks like a bulb) to blow air into the speaker grills at an angle to push out the debris. Another option is special putty designed to clean iPhone speakers, like Stikki Cleaning Putty.

If your music drops in sound quality when using cellular data, you can fix that in settings. For Apple Music, go to Settings, then Apps, then click Cellular Streaming and set it to High Quality. For an app like Spotify, you can use in-app settings. Go to Settings and privacy and choose Media quality. Under Wi-Fi streaming quality, select High or Very High. Do the same under Cellular streaming quality and Audio download quality (tap Download next to Update existing downloads to redownload high-quality audio versions of your content).

If you want to balance the sound, boost bass, or make vocals clear, then you need to tweak the equalizer settings. To do that for Apple Music, go to Settings, then Apps, then EQ, and choose one of the audio presets. On Spotify, go to Settings and privacy, then Playback, then Equalizer. Toggle on Equalizer and choose one of the audio presets.