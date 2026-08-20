5 Disadvantages Of Using Spotify Instead Of Apple Music

Apple Music is one of the five Spotify alternatives that users swear by. It also happens to come preinstalled on Apple devices, including iPhones, and it's one of the rare Apple services that's also available on Android. This makes Apple Music one of the most important Spotify alternatives users should consider. Apple Music has several advantages over Spotify that some consumers may appreciate, including lower prices for paid plans. On top of that, Apple Music may appeal to users who want a music-only app rather than the all-in-one service that Spotify is with podcasts and even video shows. Also, Apple Music may have a more visually striking design, especially on Apple devices.

But more importantly, Apple Music has several advantages over Spotify when it comes to the music listening experience itself. Apple offers higher-quality music encoding, which music enthusiasts may seek in a music streaming app, especially if they invest in higher-end headphones, speakers, and sound systems. Apple Music also comes with support for classical music in a dedicated app, which may appeal to a specific set of consumers. Also important is the built-in support for uploading personal music collections in the Apple Music library, something consumers who own extensive collections of music will appreciate, especially if their favorite tracks aren't available on either Apple Music or Spotify.

Finally, there's the privacy aspect to take into account. While Apple will collect user data from Apple Music interactions, Apple is widely known for its strong privacy protections built into its hardware and software products. On the other hand, Spotify has to collect user data for more than music algorithms, as the Swedish streamer offers an ad-based free tier.