Christopher Walken's Forgotten Sci-Fi Movie From The '80s Deserves Another Look

Christopher Walken has starred in alien abduction movies, Stephen King adaptations, and even "Dune: Part Two," so he's no stranger to sci-fi, but some of his contributions to the genre are overlooked by the masses, which brings us to Douglas Trumbull's "Brainstorm." At this point, the film is probably mostly known for its behind-the-scenes troubles, but it's an interesting movie that feels relevant today.

"Brainstorm" tells the story of a machine that records people's experiences so others can see and feel them. Dr. Michael Brace (Walken) is one of the scientists who invented the machine and becomes obsessed with witnessing the final moments of a subject who died while recording her experiences, as it might reveal the truth about life after death.. As such, it's only a matter of time until he's butting heads with military reps who want to use it for their own nefarious purposes. In an age where scientists speculate that AI might be able to record dreams, the premise of "Brainstorm" doesn't seem so far-fetched.

Like many other great '80s sci-fi movies, the film also associates scientific advancements with doom while criticizing the intentions of corporations. Fans of cynical sci-fi should get a kick out of it. Sadly, the film's production was mired in tragedy and studio disputes. Walken's co-star Natalie Wood died on vacation before the project was complete. Meanwhile, MGM was struggling to stay afloat at the time and tried to shut down the production, resulting in a dispute. Ultimately, "Brainstorm" got released after an insurance company stepped in to save the day, but it failed to set the box office on fire.