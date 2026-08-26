Will Foldable Phones Make Tablets Obsolete?

Foldable phones have been around for almost a decade now. With Apple rumored to soon present its upcoming iPhone Fold, 2026 saw us getting glimpses of the latest foldable devices by Samsung and Google, with the South Korean company introducing a new passport-sized device. While foldables have been through a long journey already, they're still not quite prepared to make tablets obsolete — at least not in the short term.

The main issue, of course, is pricing. These new foldable devices all cost over $1,500, while really good tablets can cost half or even less than this price. Even though the memory crisis has been pushing industry prices up, it's a lot easier to buy a tablet in 2026 than a foldable. Besides that, customers still complain about the durability of foldable devices, with many users reporting the inner screen getting completely destroyed after a year.

Combining this costly investment with a not-so-long lifespan, it will certainly take a longer time until foldables can make tablets obsolete, though this still also depends on the kind of tablet. After all, companies have been aiming their foldable devices to compete with tablets with around the same size as an iPad mini with its 8-inch display. However, none of those companies at this writing have given up on their biggest tablets ranging from 10 to 13 inches. While one day tablets might become obsolete, it seems we're just seeing different categories of products getting slightly similar.