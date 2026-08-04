5 Powerful Tablets Cheaper Than The iPad Air After Apple's Price Hike

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The iPad Air has been the sweet spot in Apple's tablet lineup ever since its release, offering many features often reserved for pro-level tablets while maintaining a respectable price point. The newest iteration includes Apple's M4 processor, 12 GB of memory, and Wi-Fi 7, among other hardware upgrades. Really, the iPad Air M4 looks more like the Pro than ever. Unfortunately, because of the global RAM crisis, it now looks closer to the Pro in regard to pricing as well.

In response to RAM shortages and the general hardware demands of artificial intelligence, Apple recently raised the prices of most of its products. The iPad Air wasn't immune to these increases, with the starting price of the 11-inch model jumping from $599 to $749 and the 13-inch model going from $749 to $949. That's significant enough for a lot of potential iPad Air users to abandon ship, and it may even have some current users wondering if they'll need to look into more affordable models in the future.

Fortunately, there are a lot of tablets on the market that offer similar balance in performance and pricing to the iPad Air before Apple hiked its price. We have hands-on experience with several such tablets, including both Android tablets and other models within the iPad lineup. With that experience and our knowledge of the tablet market as our starting point, we've handpicked some powerful tablets that are more affordable than the iPad Air.