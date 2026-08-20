5 5G Battery Myths You Should Stop Believing

Thanks to spotty coverage and hot-running first-generation modems — plus the fact that many phones at the time ate through their batteries faster than their 4G-compatible predecessors did — the early days of 5G network technology were rough. Certain negative impressions of 5G have hardened into a set of beliefs that have outlived the hardware issues that created them in the first place. The result is a pile of myths that's left some users worried about enabling one of their phone's most useful features: 5G network connectivity.

The truth is more boring (but reassuring) than 5G naysayers would suggest. Modern 5G is not the battery vampire it's made out to be, and the difference between 5G and 4G power draw is far smaller than many people think. Much of the blame that's been directed at the network itself should actually lie with coverage gaps, app behavior, and screen time. While 5G did see some valid criticism when it was rolled out, the technology has since improved, and many of the myths about it no longer hold water. To offer a clear picture of the real reasons why your phone battery might be draining quickly, we'll break down five persistent 5G battery myths and highlight some of the real battery drain culprits worth being mindful of instead.