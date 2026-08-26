5 Over-Ear Headphones Brands That Have Better Audio Quality Than Bose

Bose is one of the most popular headphone brands in the U.S., and for good reason. The company makes reliable products that deliver on sound quality. They often excel with bass, and the noise canceling performance is among the best you'll find. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 headphones are my go-to for air travel for this very reason — they rank among the best noise canceling headphones you can buy.

But when you dial it down to audio quality alone, Bose isn't always the best-sounding headphone brand. You'll find many others that excel in overall sound quality with better sharpness, crispness, depth of sound, and accuracy of sound reproduction. They handle highs and lows equally well, with many offering models that support Hi-Res audio. Some wireless models even come with a USB-C cable in the box for wired listening (Bose offers that, too).

Bose suits a specific type of user who wants big, enveloping sound, as well as frequent travelers and commuters. But for an all-around listening experience, headphones from bigger brands like Sennheiser and Sony and smaller ones like Marshall may offer better overall bang for your buck when it comes to sound quality.