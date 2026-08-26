5 Over-Ear Headphones Brands That Have Better Audio Quality Than Bose
Bose is one of the most popular headphone brands in the U.S., and for good reason. The company makes reliable products that deliver on sound quality. They often excel with bass, and the noise canceling performance is among the best you'll find. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 headphones are my go-to for air travel for this very reason — they rank among the best noise canceling headphones you can buy.
But when you dial it down to audio quality alone, Bose isn't always the best-sounding headphone brand. You'll find many others that excel in overall sound quality with better sharpness, crispness, depth of sound, and accuracy of sound reproduction. They handle highs and lows equally well, with many offering models that support Hi-Res audio. Some wireless models even come with a USB-C cable in the box for wired listening (Bose offers that, too).
Bose suits a specific type of user who wants big, enveloping sound, as well as frequent travelers and commuters. But for an all-around listening experience, headphones from bigger brands like Sennheiser and Sony and smaller ones like Marshall may offer better overall bang for your buck when it comes to sound quality.
Sennheiser
Like Bose, Sennheiser has long been known for its noise canceling, but many of its headphones are superior in terms of sound quality. I recently reviewed the new Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless headphones, and they sound superb. Some sources rank models like the Sennheiser HDB 630 as being among the best-sounding over-ear headphones, and the HD800S as the best audiophile over-ears.
Sennheiser makes headphones for a wide range of users, including professional DJs, proving that the brand is trusted by those who value audio quality above all else. Plus, models like the aforementioned Momentum 5 are Hi-Res certified, able to play aptX Lossless audio as well as Dolby Atmos spatial audio when connected to compatible devices with compatible music sources. Considering the company's involvement in hearing aid and assistance products as well, Sennheiser knows sound. The company remains an independent, family-owned business, and claims to be one of the "leading providers of professional audio technology worldwide." That expertise clearly trickles down to its consumer line of products as well.
Sony
Models like the Sony WH-1000XM6 are often cited among the best new headphones you can buy in 2026. While these headphones in particular are praised for their noise canceling prowess, sound quality is described as being stellar, too. They support the LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio, which you can unlock with a compatible device and audio source, like Tidal Music. Our Sony WH-1000MX5 review found this model's predecessor offers impactful bass with well-tuned and balanced mids along with crisp highs, and most reviewers consider the XM6 an across-the-board upgrade from the XM5. Plus, as with other Sony headphones, you can use the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app to tune them to your liking, or to the type of music to which you're listening.
Headphones like the Sony MDR-M1 studio headphones, meanwhile, rank among the best major audiophile headphones. While they are wired headphones, they're designed specifically for audiophiles who want the best audio quality possible. Sony consistently appears on best of lists for headphones when it comes to sound quality. Further testament to the brand is that Sony ranks as the best headphone brand by customer satisfaction.
Apple
A massive surprise came when Consumer Reports noted that the Apple AirPods Max 2 rank as the best over-ear noise canceling headphones. Given that audio isn't Apple's primary business, that's a big deal. But the major upgrades in sound quality along with improved noise canceling catapulted these to the top. It's largely thanks to Apple's H2 chip and improved adaptive EQ. The result is better dynamics and balance.
Our AirPods Max 2 review found that the new digital signal processing algorithm delivers "better separation," while the high dynamic range amplifier results in louder, cleaner, and less distorted audio. We also found that while bass is deep, it doesn't get overwhelming, which can sometimes be the case with Bose headphones. Plus, they support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless playback when you connect them to a compatible source with compatible content via a cable.
These might be the sole Apple headphones to usurp Bose, but they could be an indication of what's to come from Apple in the future when it comes to over-ears. The same company that makes your smartphone may also make the best sounding over-ear headphones to use with it.
JBL
Of all the headphones I have tested over the years, JBL headphones are the most consistent when it comes to sound quality. I never doubt that the sound will be pleasant overall, and that I'll hear details in songs I often miss with lesser headphones. They're never harsh, bass is always punchy but not overly heightened, and audio is crisp, clear, and enveloping. One of my favorite pairs is the JBL Live 770NC, which launched back in 2023. You can run through a set of hearing tests in the app first to personalize the sound, which it calls a Personi-Fi profile. I found the sound quality to be smooth as butter, with Spatial Sound providing a concert-like feel when you prefer that sound signature.
Along headphones and speakers for consumer use, JBL also has the JBL Professional division that offers professional audio equipment. Its best-performing over-ear headphones for 2026 are widely considered to be the JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx, praised for offering features like lossless audio via wired connection and full-bodied sound.
Marshall
One of the headphones brands that doesn't often appear on lists among the "big guys," Marshall has become underrated in many ways, because its headphones are absolutely wonderful. The brand is mostly known for providing stage equipment for professional musicians, dating all the way back to the '70s and its partnership with the late Jimi Hendrix. But Marshall makes everything from large party speakers to portable Bluetooth speakers — and yes, headphones as well.
I recently reviewed the new Marshall Milton A.N.C. headphones, which are technically on-ear, not over-ear headphones. But they provide incredible noise cancellation as well as fantastic sound that's rich, dynamic, and detailed. A feature called Soundstage, found in other Marshall headphones as well, gives you a concert feel experience with more pronounced vocals. A few years ago, I also reviewed the Marshall Monitor III headphones, the flagship of the line. These over-ears provide clear and defined sound, which I found warmer and more comforting than the Sonos Ace headphones I compared them to at the time. While Marshall headphones might not beat Bose in terms of noise canceling, when it comes to overall sound quality, they are generally better.
Methodology
Throughout my 20-plus year career in tech journalism, I have reviewed hundreds of headphones, including on-ears, over-ears, in-ear, open-ears, and more. Along with evaluating them in terms of fit, design, and noise canceling (where available), I also focus heavily on sound quality. I'm often able to compare models and wear them in all types of real-life scenarios, like at home, in coffee shops, while outside, and even on airplanes. So, I have a good idea of which brands perform best in that respect.
Based on my experience testing numerous headphones from all the brands noted above, along with Bose, as well as data from other trusted sources, I'm confident in these choices. It's worth noting that this list is in no way exhaustive, with brands like Beyerdynamic and Audio-Technica being worthwhile contenders as well.