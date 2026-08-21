5 Budget-Friendly Laptops More Powerful Than The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

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The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is a solid budget laptop, but its processor leaves room for improvement. Replacing the base Book4 model, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is currently $699.99 and is built around a Snapdragon X Plus chip. That processor is efficient and battery-friendly, which is a real strength, but it's not a performance powerhouse. Its ARM architecture can also create compatibility headaches with some Windows software, and its eight CPU cores trail the best x86 rivals on sustained processing power.

For everyday users, that means a machine that's pleasant to use but rarely feels fast, and one that quietly falls behind on demanding workloads. The good news is that several laptops undercut the Edge's price while genuinely outclassing its chip. The market for cheap Windows-based laptops is extremely competitive, and Apple now has its own budget MacBook in the running too, so there are plenty of budget picks that hold up well.

The five laptops below each pack a processor that beats the Snapdragon X Plus on real-world performance, and several add sharper displays or more storage on top. Some cost hundreds less, while others match the Edge's price with far better internals. Whether it's an Intel Core Ultra chip, a high-performance Core i7, or Apple's A18 Pro, every pick answers the title directly: these are budget-friendly laptops that outperform the Galaxy Book4 Edge.