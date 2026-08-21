The Cheapest Way To Add Dolby Atmos To Your LG TV
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OLED TVs like the LG G5 Series deliver rich colors, inky black levels, and brightness that could put some LED TVs to shame. As far as sound quality goes, TV audio is usually nothing to write home about — that is, unless you own a pair of LG's Sound Suite wireless speakers. In partnership with Dolby, LG released a software update that added Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to three of its premium 2025 TVs: the LG G5, C5, and CS5 Series OLED. FlexConnect works in unison with LG's Sound Suite technology, a first-party, wireless audio feature that lets you pair LG Sound Suite speakers — which include the M5 and M7 pairings, as well as the W7 subwoofer — to one of the three TVs we referenced.
What's cool, though, is the way FlexConnect and Sound Suite collaborate to deliver acoustically optimized audio: The Dolby wireless format uses your TV's built-in microphones to figure out where in your OLED lair you've positioned the Sound Suite speakers. That's when Dolby's audio processing kicks into gear; FlexConnect calibrates all your Sound Suite products to virtualize an Atmos configuration, regardless of their placement. The FlexConnect-Sound Suite pairing also doesn't require you to own an LG soundbar; the combined audio tech lets you use your TV speakers as the front of your soundstage.
LG Sound Suite supports numerous wireless speaker configurations and can do so without a soundbar
FlexConnect was added to the LG G5, C5, and CS5 Series via a software update in February 2026. Before FlexConnect, you needed to own a Sound Suite H7 soundbar to enjoy wireless home theater audio, as the device functioned as a connection hub for the M-Series speakers and W7 sub. This allowed for up to 27 unique soundbar, speaker, and woofer combinations. Thanks to FlexConnect, the H7 bar is no longer required, but that doesn't mean you can't splurge! You'll be able to combine TV speakers, wireless speakers, and a woofer for up to 22 configurations. Better yet, you can still add the H7 soundbar to enjoy up to 50 audio configurations.
The FlexConnect-Sound Suite pair-up is also available for the following LG 2026 TVs: W9, G6, C6, C6H, B6, and B6E OLEDs; MRGB95, MRGB9M, MRGB85 RGB Micro LEDs; and the QNED91 and QNED84 Mini LEDs. A complete Sound Suite system includes the H7 bar, four M5 or M7 speakers, and a W7 sub. The soundbar has three up-firing drivers, too; when playing Atmos-encoded content, these ceiling-aimed speakers are in charge of spatial effects.
Nothing beats a true Dolby Atmos setup where down-firing, in-ceiling speakers make up the vertical audio layer, but technologies like FlexConnect and Sound Suite are inching us closer to a day when it will be impossible to tell the difference between wired and wireless object-based surround sound. Who knows, perhaps DTS will even follow suit.