The Cheapest Way To Add Dolby Atmos To Your LG TV

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OLED TVs like the LG G5 Series deliver rich colors, inky black levels, and brightness that could put some LED TVs to shame. As far as sound quality goes, TV audio is usually nothing to write home about — that is, unless you own a pair of LG's Sound Suite wireless speakers. In partnership with Dolby, LG released a software update that added Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to three of its premium 2025 TVs: the LG G5, C5, and CS5 Series OLED. FlexConnect works in unison with LG's Sound Suite technology, a first-party, wireless audio feature that lets you pair LG Sound Suite speakers — which include the M5 and M7 pairings, as well as the W7 subwoofer — to one of the three TVs we referenced.

What's cool, though, is the way FlexConnect and Sound Suite collaborate to deliver acoustically optimized audio: The Dolby wireless format uses your TV's built-in microphones to figure out where in your OLED lair you've positioned the Sound Suite speakers. That's when Dolby's audio processing kicks into gear; FlexConnect calibrates all your Sound Suite products to virtualize an Atmos configuration, regardless of their placement. The FlexConnect-Sound Suite pairing also doesn't require you to own an LG soundbar; the combined audio tech lets you use your TV speakers as the front of your soundstage.