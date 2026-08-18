Can't Log Into Your Netgear Router? Try One Of These Fixes
You might not always need to access your router admin page, but certain situations call for it. Maybe you have to configure some router settings to fix your Wi-Fi dead zones. Or perhaps you decide to just change your Wi-Fi password and SSID again to prevent unwanted devices from using your internet. Whatever the case, you can easily hop on a browser and log in to the admin interface from there. Normally, the process is pretty quick and straightforward. But sometimes, on Netgear routers, you might run into an issue that keeps you from accessing the admin page. When you can't log into your Netgear router, there are usually two troubleshooting techniques you turn to.
The first one is to do a quick restart: Simply power off and unplug all your network and consumer devices, including your modem, Netgear router, and phone or laptop. Leave them turned off for two minutes or so. Then, power on your modem and make sure it's connected to your ISP before plugging in your Netgear. From here, you can now turn on your consumer devices and try logging in again. If that doesn't work, you might immediately resort to factory resetting your Netgear router using the Reset button at the back. However, while this could solve the login issue, it will also reset all your previous router configurations. Before you jump right to this solution, try these other fixes first.
Review the router details and your account credentials
There are four important pieces of information you need to be able to log into your Netgear router: the router connection, router website, your username, and password. For the router connection, all you have to do is verify that you're connected to your Netgear router either via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. While you're at it, turn off your mobile data and VPN connections, so they don't interfere.
For the router website, try typing in "routerlogin.net," "routerlogin.com," "192.168.1.1," or "192.168.0.1" into your browser's address bar. These should work most of the time, but if you can't access your Netgear router with any of those, you need to manually locate its IP address. The easiest way is from your Android or iOS phone. Simply navigate to Wi-Fi in the Settings app and click the gear or i button next to the Wi-Fi you're connected to. In the Wi-Fi's details page, you should find a Router or Gateway entry. That's your Netgear router's IP address.
For the username, it's simply "admin" without any quotation marks. Make sure to type it with all lowercase letters since the login access is case-sensitive. For the password, you've probably already changed it by now to make your router more secure. If you can't remember what you used, you can reset it from the login page. Just try logging in with three incorrect guesses. After the third guess, you'll see the Router Password Reset page, where you can now create a new password. Part of the reset process is a prompt to input your Netgear router's serial number, though. But it should be easy to find since it's usually the number printed under the barcode on the router's sticker. With the correct details and credentials, log into your Netgear router again.
Check your firewall and browser
In some cases, you might not be able to log into your Netgear router due to issues with your firewall and browser. In that case, turn off your firewall first. Do the same for any ad and pop-up blockers and even anti-virus software you have installed. These are usually known to block your device's connection to your router, preventing you from accessing it.
If the problem is with your browser throwing an error, hop on a different browser to see whether you get the same message. If it's still there, try clearing the cache and cookies. The process is different depending on the browser you're using. For Google Chrome, it's as easy as typing "Delete browsing data" in the address bar and clicking on the result. After that, set the time range to "All time," check the box for "Cookies and other site data" and "Cached images and files," and hit "Delete data." On Firefox, you'll need to go to about:preferences#privacy. Scroll down to the "Cookies and site data" section and select "Clear browsing data." Set "When" to "Everything" and make sure to choose "Cookies and site data" and "Temporary cached files and pages." It's important to note that clearing your cache on Chrome and other browsers can log you out of some websites.
When all these fixes don't work out in your favor, only then can you perform a factory reset. Push a pin into the Reset button at the back of the router and wait for about 10-15 seconds. It should then start resetting.