Can't Log Into Your Netgear Router? Try One Of These Fixes

There are four important pieces of information you need to be able to log into your Netgear router: the router connection, router website, your username, and password. For the router connection, all you have to do is verify that you're connected to your Netgear router either via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. While you're at it, turn off your mobile data and VPN connections, so they don't interfere.

For the router website, try typing in "routerlogin.net," "routerlogin.com," "192.168.1.1," or "192.168.0.1" into your browser's address bar. These should work most of the time, but if you can't access your Netgear router with any of those, you need to manually locate its IP address. The easiest way is from your Android or iOS phone. Simply navigate to Wi-Fi in the Settings app and click the gear or i button next to the Wi-Fi you're connected to. In the Wi-Fi's details page, you should find a Router or Gateway entry. That's your Netgear router's IP address.

For the username, it's simply "admin" without any quotation marks. Make sure to type it with all lowercase letters since the login access is case-sensitive. For the password, you've probably already changed it by now to make your router more secure. If you can't remember what you used, you can reset it from the login page. Just try logging in with three incorrect guesses. After the third guess, you'll see the Router Password Reset page, where you can now create a new password. Part of the reset process is a prompt to input your Netgear router's serial number, though. But it should be easy to find since it's usually the number printed under the barcode on the router's sticker. With the correct details and credentials, log into your Netgear router again.