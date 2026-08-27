How To Connect Controllers To Your Steam Deck

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You can connect controllers to your Steam Deck in a variety of ways, depending on what controller and other accessories you have access to. The most straightforward method is plugging one directly into the single USB-C port on the Steam Deck, but this requires a controller that supports a USB-C connection — such as the Steam Controller — or a USB-A-to-USB-C adapter, such as this Anker adapter. This is fine if you're playing alone, but there's much more you can do if you want multiple controllers or a more seamless experience.

To connect multiple controllers, you can use wireless connections, such as the built-in Bluetooth or external RF (radio frequency) dongles. Most controllers support Bluetooth natively, and you can connect them fairly easily. First, press the Steam button, open Settings, and then go to Bluetooth to toggle it on. Then, turn on pairing mode on your controller and connect to it on your Steam Deck screen. Alternatively, you can use a puck that lets you connect multiple controllers directly to the Steam Deck, such as the one the Steam Controller comes with. You can also use an adapter and connect a 2.4 GHz dongle to the Deck that way.

You can use multiple wired controllers as well, but doing so requires getting a dock. The official Steam Deck Dock costs $79 and allows three USB connections, but there are cheaper alternatives as well. With a dock connected to your Steam Deck, you can plug controllers directly into the dock's USB ports. Getting a dock has some other advantages too, such as letting you connect your Steam Deck to a TV and allowing Ethernet connectivity, making it a worthwhile purchase beyond just connecting more controllers.