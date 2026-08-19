Amazon's Cyberpunk Series Based On A William Gibson Novel Deserved A Second Season

Amazon Prime Video contains several series you can binge in one day, but "The Peripheral" might frustrate you. Technically, you could get through each episode in a single sitting, but only because the show was canceled after a single season due to the Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strikes. Still, fans of great cyberpunk stories ought to check it out regardless.

Based on William Gibson's novel of the same name, "The Peripheral" follows a pair of blue-collar siblings (played by Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor) who get involved in a plot involving virtual reality, murder, and robots in the year 2032. The less said about the show, the better, but fans of futuristic sci-fi will get a kick out of "The Peripheral." What's more, it was produced by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who helped bring HBO's "Westworld" to life.

Gibson is a celebrated sci-fi author, but his works aren't very prominent on the screen, so it's a shame this one got sent to the TV graveyard. "The Peripheral" showed a lot of potential, and the response to the show suggests it might have had some legs if the circumstances were different.