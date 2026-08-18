This New Study Found A Troubling Link Between Music Streaming And Rising Traffic Deaths

We all know that distractions while driving can have fatal results. Studies like the Naturalistic Teenage Driving Study show a direct correlation between texting and calling while driving and on-the-road fatalities, and the U.S. Department of Transportation backs this up. However, while most of the attention is given to calls and text messages, new research finds that streaming music can also be a risk factor, which is one reason you shouldn't drive with headphones on.

A study published in JAMA Network Open reports that, on average, there are 15.1% more fatal accidents on days a new major album came out compared to the days leading to and following it. The research accounted for factors that increase the risk of an accident as well: the time of the day, the day of the week, and how many people were in the car.

Instead of focusing on individual behavior, the Harvard researchers focused on when there was an increase in accidents. They used the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), a nationwide database of fatal car crashes, and compared the data with Spotify's streaming charts and album release dates. They took sample data covering a six-year period from 2017 to 2022, resulting in the 15.1% statistic.