5 Of The Best Anker Accessories For MacBook Users

If you're often away from wall outlets and need something to keep your MacBook going, Anker's 737 Power Bank is worth considering. It comes with three USB ports, including two USB-C, which you can use to charge different devices, including your MacBook. The USB-C ports, when used individually, can deliver up to 140 W of power, enough to charge every single MacBook model, including the Pro versions, at top speed. The power bank also meets TSA's battery restrictions for flights. As a result, you can travel with it in your carry-on without issues.

You can also charge the power bank pretty fast, as it supports 140 W charging; however, you'll need a wall adapter of that wattage to leverage the feature. Additionally, you get a built-in display that can tell you the remaining battery, how fast the connected devices are charging, battery health, and more. It's important to keep in mind that while the power bank has a marketed battery capacity of 24,000 mAh, the rated capacity is only 13,500 mAh. As a result, you'll only get around 13,500 mAh worth of battery backup, which is enough to fully charge a MacBook Air.

The Anker 737 Power Bank costs $110 at list price and has received a good average buyer rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon. Shoppers with MacBooks are generally happy with it, appreciating its fast charging, smart display, and the availability of multiple charging ports. However, buyers do note that it's chunky and heavy and stops charging if you connect a device to top up.