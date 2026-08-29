5 Everyday Tech You May Not Have Realized Are '90s Inventions

The '90s were some interesting times for technology, as it produced a lot of everyday items and gadgets, many of which you probably wouldn't recognize as that old. An excellent example is the original Sony PlayStation, because when it launched in 1994, it completely changed the world of video games by introducing its new (at the time) CD-ROM format and 3D graphics with realistic polygons. Consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System, SNES, and Sega Genesis used cartridges, not CDs, and were part of the 8-bit and 16-bit eras.

The PlayStation introduced a more modern home gaming experience that many of today's consoles can be traced back to. It makes one wonder: what are some other everyday pieces of tech that most people don't realize came out in the '90s? Not the legendary gadgets that were born during that time, which pretty much everyone can call out, but instead, some more overlooked devices that everyone either still uses or that have influenced today.