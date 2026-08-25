Is It Safe To Keep Using A Cracked Screen Protector?

A YouGov survey in 2023 revealed that 46% of Americans use a screen protector on their smartphone to shield it from knocks, scrapes, and drops. While some of those screen protectors will be soft film, many others will be tempered glass, designed for more effective protection. Unless you handle your phone with kid gloves (in which case you may not actually need a screen protector), you've probably dropped it at some point, or knocked it around in a bag or a pocket.

As a result, over time, the glass protector may crack or chip, a sign that it's taken punishment that might otherwise have reached the phone's screen. Whether it's okay to keep using a cracked screen protector depends on the extent of the damage. For example, if its condition continues to deteriorate to the point where you can feel sharp edges when you run your finger over them, or if broken fragments are falling off, then you should start to seriously think about replacing it.

Also consider that if the screen protector is badly cracked on, say, a corner, it could leave part of your display unprotected, risking damage. Fragments of the screen protector could even scratch the display over time. If the protector begins to deteriorate badly, there's a chance the touchscreen will stop responding in certain areas. In that case, it's definitely time to invest in a new protector, or to start looking at other ways to shield your display.