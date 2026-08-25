How To Turn Your Old Phone Into A Dedicated MP3 Player

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Music streaming is now the primary way people listen to their favorite artists, but it's not exactly a convenient choice when it comes to offline listening. Sure, platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music do allow you to download songs to your device, but there are some limitations to it. For one, these downloaded songs are only accessible from the app you used to download them. They usually won't appear in your Files app as an MP3 file. You also need a premium subscription to download songs in the first place. Plus, you also need to connect to the internet (and the download service) every now and then to make sure your songs will keep working.

That's why a portable MP3 player is a good idea for anyone who wants to listen to digital music over the long term. MP3 players like the iPod usually work offline, with no Wi-Fi and no music streaming service required. That means you can take your tunes with you to the most remote island you can find, and the MP3 player will continue to provide you with uninterrupted playback.

But if you're on a budget or simply don't want to buy an entirely new gadget, the best iPod alternative just might be an old phone. It might no longer support modern music streaming apps, but it's still good enough to play your go-to tracks if you can lay your hands on them. In the discussion below, we'll walk you through how to turn your old mobile into an MP3 player for listening to music offline anytime, anywhere.