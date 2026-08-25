The Disadvantages Of A Screenless Fitness Tracker May Far Outweigh The Perks - Here's Why

Screenless fitness trackers promise full health tracking without the distraction of a display, and the idea has caught on. Whoop's screenless fitness bands are gaining traction, and the product category has expanded quickly, with Google, Garmin, Polar, and Amazfit all now offering screenless options of their own. I wear an Oura Ring 5 every day, but before that, I spent a year with the Whoop MG strapped to my wrist.

Oura calls the Ring 5 the world's smallest smart ring — and 40% smaller than its predecessor, even — with a battery that lasts between six and nine days. Since it looks just like a normal ring, people may not even realize it's a health tracker. Whoop takes a similar approach, but on the wrist. Its latest bands promise more than 14 days of battery per charge, which no mainstream smartwatch gets close to, save for some Garmin watches. When I reviewed the Whoop MG, I found the 27-gram band light enough to forget about, even under a shirtsleeve. Google's Fitbit Air joined the category this year as a $99 screenless tracker, and if you're eyeing it, it's worth reading up on how the Fitbit Air stacks up against Whoop's screenless bands.

After using these devices for more than a year, though, I've learned the screenless tracker territory comes with trade-offs. Many aren't dealbreakers for me, so I still wear my Oura Ring 5. But that doesn't mean I don't experience some of the disadvantages. Broadly speaking, these cons fall into two camps: information the device can't relay to you, such as live activity stats, and how much of the experience actually ends up on your phone, which is the only place you can view your fitness data.