This Mini PC Brand Sold Computers With Malware Infected Drivers Installed

Malware is the bane of every PC owner. Download the wrong file or click on the wrong link, and your system is suddenly hijacked. While common sense practices can prevent most intrusions, antivirus suites such as Avira will sniff out worms and trojans that sneak by. But what happens when malware hitches a ride on official drivers?

Recently, owners of Geekom mini PCs (inexpensive portable desktops that could become the new norm for computers) discovered that an official driver download contained malicious malware executables. The installation package — designed for the A7, A8, AE7, AE8, AX7 Pro, and AX8 Pro — contained the digital signatures of viruses such as Malware.Agentb and Win.Trojan.Asruex.

According to research done by VideoCardz.com, this isn't the first time Geekom drivers unintentionally carried a malicious payload. The site claims that reports regarding these malware-infested drivers date back to December 2024. In fact, according to VideoCardz.com', the exact same viruses were involved. Really goes to show you how some viruses stick around despite our best efforts to eradicate them. Thankfully, these viruses were only found in downloadable driver packages; malware wasn't shipped pre-installed with any of Geekom's mini PCs.