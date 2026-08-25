5 ASUS Laptops More Powerful Than MacBook Pro

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For creative workflows like music and video production, the MacBook Pro M5 Pro is the benchmark most buyers turn to. But what about raw graphics power, gaming, and other GPU-demanding tasks like local AI models, designing 3D models and more? ASUS answers this demand with discrete RTX 50-series graphics on Windows. We're talking Nvidia RTX 5070, 5080, and 5090 laptop GPUs vs. M5 Pro integrated graphics.

It's not completely one-sided: Apple's M5 Pro chip is best for efficiency, battery life, and quiet operation, while ASUS offers far more raw power and the flexibility of Windows. An ASUS laptop could even double up as a dedicated games console with Xbox Mode. The Apple M5 Pro chip features an 18-core CPU with six super cores and 12 performance cores alongside a 20-core GPU capable of hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It also packs in a 16-core Neural Engine, complete with Neural accelerators and a total 153GB/s memory bandwidth.

Performance varies depending on the most powerful ASUS laptop, but focusing on the RTX 5070 laptop GPU shows off a 5th-generation Tensor chip and 4th-generation ray tracing cores delivering 798 AI TOPS. It can also use DLSS 4.5 Multi Frame Generation to get at least twice the frame-rate performance the silicon alone can produce, alongside image upscaling. There are plenty of laptops more powerful than the MacBook Pro M5, and these are just some of the machines ASUS offers at various price ranges.