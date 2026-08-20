The New Sennheiser Earbuds Bring A Much Needed Change To Battery Life

Modular phones make repairs easier by offering a removable battery that you can swap out when the reliability has dipped. This is something we're starting to see more frequently with sustainable phones and tablets, but it's still a rarity with other consumer electronics. However, Sennheiser has released some new earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 5, which do actually have replaceable batteries. All you need is a screwdriver and you can swap them out, for both the earbuds and the charging case, rather than tossing the whole set or buying a new pair.

The user-replaceable batteries are something new to see from such a well-known brand like Sennheiser, which is family-owned and based in Germany. Fairphone's Fairbuds also offer user-replaceable batteries, but most other true wireless earbuds — even those with high repairability scores like Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live or Sony's XM3 models — require specialized tools and extra care to replace the batteries.

Battery life on the Momentum 5 earbuds is said to be about 12 hours, and when you factor in the charging case, you should be able to get a total of 40 hours. But battery life isn't the headline here — longevity is. The average earbud batteries start to noticeably degrade at around 300 cycles, which typically happens in less than two years. Since earbud batteries are smaller, they run through those cycles much faster than the batteries in a phone. Replacing earbuds every two years because of unreliable batteries seems a tad unreasonable, does it not? With Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 5, you can simply replace the batteries when it's time. The earbuds will be available in five colors starting in early September 2026 for around $300 USD.