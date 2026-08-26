2 Popular TV Brands That Support Apple AirPlay

Apple AirPlay is a convenient wireless protocol that every iPhone, iPad, and MacBook owner should know about. It's designed to let you cast photos, videos, and music from an Apple device to an AirPlay-ready host. It can also be configured to mirror your Apple device's screen to a TV or projector. AirPlay 2 is the latest version of the technology, and it's built into a handful of smart TVs. One of the few requirements for a successful AirPlay handshake is that both your Apple device and AirPlay-host device need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Fortunately, almost every TV manufacturer supports AirPlay in one way or another. Both Samsung and LG use their own smart TV software; the former runs Tizen OS with a custom One UI overlay, and the latter is powered by webOS. As luck would have it, AirPlay 2 is supported by both operating systems. Samsung TV owners may first need to enable AirPlay, and can do so by navigating to Settings, then Connection, then Apple AirPlay Settings, and sliding the toggle to the on position.

The process is similar for LG's webOS: Press the Home button on your LG TV remote, then select AirPlay, followed by AirPlay and HomeKit Settings. Slide the toggle over (if AirPlay isn't already enabled), and that's all there is to it. To test things out, grab your iPhone and open Control Center. Tap Screen Mirroring, and your compatible Samsung or LG smart TV should be listed. Once you choose the device from your menu, you can start using AirPlay.