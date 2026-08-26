Should You Put Your Speakers On Stands?

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Getting the most out of your sound system is all about the small adjustments. Increasing speaker size and distance is one way to change how your AV receiver performs. Choosing higher-quality speaker wires and HDMI cables can also make small, audible improvements. But one of the most meaningful additions you can make to a home theater or hi-fi setup is a set of speaker stands. Should you own a pair of floor-standing speakers, you obviously won't need stands for the front of your surround sound configuration, though you may still want to hang onto them for your rears.

Yes, bookshelf speakers are literally called that because they're usually just the right size to sit on a traditional shelf. The issue is that this isn't an ideal home for any speaker; vibrations caused by the drivers can actually distort the sound your speakers produce. Moreover, for closed-back furniture like a tall bookshelf, you could end up dealing with an overly reflective acoustic mess. Not only will speaker stands help mitigate vibrations and reflections, but they'll also help your shelving be less cluttered and more cohesive.

Whether you're investing in stands for the front or the rear of your system, ideally, you'll want your ears to be at the same height as your speakers' tweeters. The latter is responsible for high frequencies, and the better you and your speakers are positioned, the more defined your audio will be — especially when it comes to dialogue and vocals.