This Smartphone Habit Can Help Your Wireless Keyboard's Lifespan Too

By now, most people have either heard of or understand the 80-20 rule for rechargeable batteries, more specifically lithium-based batteries. The idea is not to fully discharge or recharge the battery but instead to keep it charged between 20% and 80%. This cuts down on the number of full cycles the battery experiences, and it also avoids the high and low extremes, meaning the battery is under less chemical stress. Typically, it's a habit reserved for smartphones, tablets, handheld game consoles, and anything with a sizable rechargeable battery. It's even a charging mistake that could be killing your laptop battery when not followed correctly. However, the rule can be applied to almost anything with a rechargeable battery, including your wireless keyboard.

That's because the batteries are rated for a certain number of cycles — a cycle is a full discharge to 0% and then a recharge back to 100%. The average battery in consumer electronics can last anywhere from 300 to 500 cycles, more or less. Modern lithium batteries don't need a full charge and discharge for training or activation like traditional nickel-metal hydride batteries. Keeping them above 20% prevents irreparable damage due to undercharge issues and keeping them around 80% prevents added stress from full-charge states.

The majority of the best Bluetooth keyboards out there come with rechargeable batteries, which means this rule should apply. Follow the 80-20 rule and your wireless keyboard's battery will last longer.