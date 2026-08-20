5 Of The Best Ergonomic Keyboards For Your Home Office, According To Users

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As a group of people whose keyboards are their livelihoods, we can't overstate the importance of being comfortable in your home office. Even if you seldomly use the space, being more relaxed as you work can help with productivity and your own wellbeing. While there may be some ways you're sitting at your desk wrong, having the right accessories can also play a role in reducing strain as you work, and a good ergonomic keyboard can make a big difference.

If you're not familiar, ergonomic keyboards are essentially built to help a user stay in a neutral and more natural position. When used properly, they can help support a user's wrists or help improve typing posture, and we're looking at some of the best ergonomic keyboards available, as determined by what users from around the web have to say. Each of the devices below can offer a multitude of different keyboard setups while bringing their own additional features to the table. Some are wired, some are wireless, and we also let you know what operating systems each device supports.

Keyboard enthusiasts are likely to recognize most of the brands on this list, but remember that additional factors may contribute to discomfort, including the fact that your computer itself may be sitting at a dangerous height. Additionally, some users may also want to consider an ergonomic mouse, as they can also help with unwanted muscle activity. If you find yourself sore after an extended typing session, you may want to consider one of the keyboards available below.