5 Of The Best Ergonomic Keyboards For Your Home Office, According To Users
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As a group of people whose keyboards are their livelihoods, we can't overstate the importance of being comfortable in your home office. Even if you seldomly use the space, being more relaxed as you work can help with productivity and your own wellbeing. While there may be some ways you're sitting at your desk wrong, having the right accessories can also play a role in reducing strain as you work, and a good ergonomic keyboard can make a big difference.
If you're not familiar, ergonomic keyboards are essentially built to help a user stay in a neutral and more natural position. When used properly, they can help support a user's wrists or help improve typing posture, and we're looking at some of the best ergonomic keyboards available, as determined by what users from around the web have to say. Each of the devices below can offer a multitude of different keyboard setups while bringing their own additional features to the table. Some are wired, some are wireless, and we also let you know what operating systems each device supports.
Keyboard enthusiasts are likely to recognize most of the brands on this list, but remember that additional factors may contribute to discomfort, including the fact that your computer itself may be sitting at a dangerous height. Additionally, some users may also want to consider an ergonomic mouse, as they can also help with unwanted muscle activity. If you find yourself sore after an extended typing session, you may want to consider one of the keyboards available below.
Logitech Ergo K860
Founded in 1981, the Swedish-based brand Logitech is known for manufacturing a number of computer accessories, including keyboards. Along with a wide range of device compatibility, the Logitech Ergo K860 relies on Bluetooth for making wireless connections, and one of the standout features of this model is that users can customize the function keys or even create custom shortcuts with the included Logitech Options app. Naturally, there's a focus on how a user operates it, as well.
Touting that the full-sized, split keyframe keyboard has been approved by the U.S. Ergonomics consulting company, the K860 includes a pillowed wrist rest that Logitech says can reduce wrist bending over a typical keyboard. The scooped keys have also been designed to match the shape of a user's fingertips. The company has also included an adjustable palm lift that's designed for standing or sitting (with tilt options at 0, -4, and -7 degrees), and it promises the keyboard can last up to 24 months off two AAA batteries.
Compatible with Android, ChromeOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows, the Ergo K860 holds a 4.5-star rating with over 8,000 reviews on Amazon. At least one user found adapting to this keyboard's style relatively easily, while many also noted its ergonomic properties. Appreciating that it can be used with multiple devices, several users also complimented the keyboard's overall comfort. However, some users still found it to be overpriced. Should you want more information, we can also tell you about who owns Logitech.
Kinesis Freestyle 2
The Kinesis Freestyle 2 holds a 4.3-star rating from over 600 reviews on Amazon, but be aware that the Amazon page for this device offers PC and Mac options separately (Linux users should choose PC). This keyboard features a split design allowing users to position the two sides however they see fit, with a 9-inch linking cord keeping the halves tethered. For this list, we're looking at the PC version.
The Freestyle 2 features a standard Windows keyboard layout with hot keys, including multimedia buttons. The accessory relies on custom membrane key switches that include tactile feedback and low-activation force, which the company states can help with finger fatigue. Additionally, the Kinesis 2 also includes the VIP3 tenting accessory that can tilt the keyboard at angles of 5, 10, or 15 degrees. The accessory also includes cushioned palm support that the company claims helps users keep a neutral forearm position while supporting the wrists.
Amazon users give the Freestyle high marks for the feel of the keyboard, with one noting that they experience virtually no finger aches after heavy use. Another user praises the device for helping with their carpal tunnel symptoms, while several also praise the keyboard's adjustability. Be that as it may, some users do report that the keyboard stopped working on them, with one reviewer stating it broke after two months of use. Nonetheless, 82% of customers rate this one at 4 stars or higher, and it may be a good reminder of why a keyboard is a tech product you shouldn't cheap out on.
Perixx Periboard 612B
The German company Perixx focuses on making ergonomic accessories and has done so since 2006, which certainly lends credence to the Perixx Periboard 612B making our list. The 4.4-star rating and 9,000-plus reviews on Amazon also help. Available in two color options, users can choose between wired and wireless setups. We're looking at the wired option for this list due to its higher reviews (4.4 versus 4.0 stars, respectively).
For what it's worth, Mac users may want to consider the wireless one, as it may offer more options tailored to macOS, including swappable keys. Nonetheless, this split-key accessory includes a full keypad that features a curved row design promising to help users maintain a natural typing posture. The keys themselves also include tactile feedback thanks to the device's extended key travel, and the keycaps have fingertip contours and flat tops. An integrated palm rest can also provide wrist support.
Unlike other home office upgrades that just work, be aware the company does warn that users may need a week or two to adjust to the layout if they're inexperienced. However, Amazon users do find this to be an affordable choice while also appreciating its ergonomic functionality. Many reviewers mention how the device supports their wrists, with one stating the keyboard helps with their arthritis pain. Another mentioned the device helps with their carpal tunnel. On the flip side, some users did report that the keys were loud, whereas others were split on the overall size of the device.
ProtoArc EK01
Available in several different color options, the Amazon's Choice ProtoArc EK01 is notable for its wide compatibility. This includes support for Windows 8 or above, macOS 10.12 or above, and even Android 4.3 or above. The EK01 also includes an adjustable LED backlight that offers three different brightness levels, as well as a media control pad. Of course, it's the ergonomic factor we're interested in, and the EK01 is no slouch in this area, either.
With scooped keys and a curved split-frame design, the EK01 also features a cushioned wrist rest alongside adjustable tilting feet that have three different angle options. Designed for sitting or standing, this keyboard also includes a 2,000 mAh battery that automatically enters sleep mode after an hour of being inactive. Users should note that the backlight may impact the battery, but without it, the EK01 boasts up to 100 days of use and charging through USB-C. The EK01 offers Bluetooth support, but it also includes a wireless USB dongle in case Bluetooth isn't an option for you. It can even be paired with up to three devices simultaneously.
Holding a 4.2-star rating with over 1,500 reviews, users appreciate how the device's keys feel while also praising their depth of motion. Finding it easy to make Bluetooth connections, customers also appreciate how quiet the accessory can be. Nonetheless, some users do report weak battery life, whereas others have complained of dropped Bluetooth connections. This one can be worth considering alongside certain desk gadgets that can have you saying goodbye to back pain.
Nulea RT05
Last on our list is the Nulea RT05 Ergonomic Split Wireless Keyboard, which holds a 4.2-star rating with over 1,500 reviews on Amazon. Along with color options, this one also includes a seven-color backlight and is compatible with both macOS and Windows. The keyboard also claims to work with certain tablets and smartphones, with a number of Amazon Fire tablets featuring support.
Along with its split and splayed keyboard design, the RT05 also includes a pillowed palm rest and adjustable tilt legs. This one also includes scooped keys that provide feedback, and the company promises its design can help reduce the risk of fatigue. For connections, this keyboard includes Bluetooth and a wireless USB dongle, allowing it to make connections with up to three devices, and users can switch between them with a push of a button. Battery life will vary depending on the intensity of the backlight (including it being off), though there is a 2,000 mAh battery and USB-C charging.
80% of Amazon customers rate this one 4 stars or higher, and a number of users feel the accessory helped ease their carpal tunnel pain. Other users also found the device to be comfortable, with several noting they enjoy the feel of the individual keys. Be that as it may, a few users do report Bluetooth connectivity issues and problems with battery life over time, with one person mentioning that it can be slow to charge.
How we chose these ergonomic keyboards
Searching around the web for what users had to say about many of these keyboards, we also dug deep into reviews from actual Amazon customers to help determine which keyboards should make this list. We wanted to provide several different models with a range of options and ergonomic approaches, and we also ensured that each product holds at least a 4.0-star rating across hundreds if not thousands of reviews. When applicable, we also gave bonus points to Amazon's Choice items or keyboards that may hold additional accolades.