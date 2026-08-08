15 Home Office Upgrades That Just Work

It's crucial to balance the light that your screen emits with the lighting in its environment. If your room is either too dark or too bright, it can cause contrast glare, which can cause eyestrain and headaches. One common solution to this is to use a desk lamp to add bias lighting, which will help balance the amount of light that you see on your screen and in the background. However, desk lamps often take up space, which can be a hassle, especially if you have a small desk.

This is why many would recommend a monitor light bar to help ease your eye troubles. This mounts right on top of your monitor, giving you a soft, diffused light that illuminates the front of your screen, including your keyboard and mouse area. However, not all light bars are made the same — some models do not come with directional control, adding glare to the top of your screen. A few monitors also come with thin bezels that might get damaged if you mount something heavy directly on them, meaning putting a light bar on them isn't recommended.

Because of that, I picked a desk-mounted light bar for my home office instead. This mounts directly on my desk, ensuring it doesn't strain any part of my monitor, and it also comes with a long enough arm so I can set it in the perfect position to light up my workspace without causing any glare.