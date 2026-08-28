5 Ultra-Thin Laptops Perfect For Home And Travel
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Thin laptops used to be known for being fragile, underpowered, and offering poor battery life. Years ago, I certainly wouldn't have gone for a thin laptop — the chunkier and more powerful the better for this gamer. But ultra-thin laptops have become the perfect form factor for many users at home or on the move, and they're well-built for the most part. The dual-use angle for ultra-thin laptops is great for people who want to set up work anywhere, from the kitchen table to on a user's lap on the morning commute. They can also fit in most bags and backpacks, so it's less challenging to lug a laptop around. The key here is durability, with laptops like the LG Gram Pro and ASUS ExpertBook Ultra leading the charge.
Not every ultra-thin laptop is worth the money, however. While a slim profile is great, it means nothing without a laptop offering great specifications under the hood. So I've had a look for five of the best ultra-thin laptops that are great for home and travel use, making sure they're worth the money while performing well for everyday use. We're not looking at the best picks for minimalists here, but rather ultra-thin laptops that can compete with or exceed the performance of standard form factor machines.
Apple MacBook Air
Arguably, the king of ultra-thin laptop design is the 2026 MacBook Air 13 M5 at $1,297, if users want the macOS and Apple closed-ecosystem that is. It weighs just 2.7 pounds and measures 0.44 inches thin while still including Apple's M5 silicon featuring a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It's an optimized chip specifically for macOS with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. This is plenty of performance for most use cases, although I wouldn't guarantee solid performance for heavy video editing. The battery runs up to 18 hours of video streaming, supports MagSafe 3 functionality, and supports fast-charging at 70W+. Its 13.6 inch Liquid Retina 2560x1664 display is feature-packed too, boasting 500 nits, P3 color gamut, and True Tone, making it fantastic for creative work in general.
The MacBook Air is practically built for travel too. The 12MP Center Stage Camera is perfect for last-second meetings, and it's one of the few laptops with two Thunderbolt 4 ports for dual-charging. This sits alongside Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth 6 for the best standard in wireless connectivity. Personally, I just prefer Windows or Linux, so the MacBook Air isn't going to be a good fit for me. Thinking about which operating system works best for your needs is a good first step when buying an ultra-thin laptop.
LG Gram Pro 16
The LG Gram Pro 16 2026 model is at the extreme end of ultra-thin at just 0.52 inches thick and weighing 3 pounds for $2,299.99. It runs Windows and features an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor, backed by 32GB RAM and a 2TB SSD. The Intel Core Ultra 7 355 uses a new 18a process with 4 large Cougar Cove P cores and 4 Darkmount LP E cores, alongside a GPU tile holding four Xe3 cores with ray tracing support. That is plenty of performance for everyday workloads and professional processes, including image and video editing. It even has an NPU 5 chip with 50 TOPS INT 8 alongside an IPU 7.5 image processor, which is great for running small language models.
It also packs in a comprehensive amount of connectivity for its form factor, featuring two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6. This means users can plug in the LG Gram Pro 16 to charge, then charge their smartphone and access files on an external SSD in both Thunderbolt 4 ports. I've needed to do this, and it comes in ridiculously handy when catching up on work between flights.
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is a great pick for students and professionals at $2,198.97, and it's only 0.63 inches thin. It packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V vPro, 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which is more than enough power to crank out school assignments or process media tasks without breaking a digital sweat. It's got one of the best screens of the laptops featured in this article, too, with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED with 500 nits of peak brightness and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It also sports a variable refresh rate of 30-120Hz with an anti-glare and anti-smudge coating. It's not going to do so well when it comes to gaming outside of low-demand indie titles, which might be a drawback for some or a solid selling-point for some parents.
It's also got a 1080p IR camera, including a privacy shutter, which is great for remote lectures, alongside a fingerprint reader, and a 57 WH battery capable of being charged with a 65 W charger. Connectivity goes a step further thanks to optional 4G LTE connectivity alongside Wi-Fi 7 support, so working online could be accessible anywhere, provided there's a 4G signal available. The only downside here is the price, where you'd be paying over $2,000 for this ultra-thin laptop. It's small enough to fit into a backpack, but carrying around such an expensive bit of kit might not always be the best idea.
ASUS ExpertBook Ultra
While I can completely appreciate why an Asus Expertbook Ultra-Thin laptop measuring at 0.65 inches thin with some solid specifications would appeal to business professionals, this is overkill for the price of $2,999.99. Considering the MSI Vector A18 comes with an AMD Ryzen 9-9955HX and an Nvidia GeForce 5080 dedicated laptop GPU for $300 less, there are few reasons to own the Expertbook unless someone wants top-tier specifications inside an ultra-thin chassis. For the people that do still like the look of the Asus Expertbook, it's a solid ultra-thin laptop. If you'd need to carry it in and out of meetings, it's light enough to do so with ease at 0.99kg.
This particular model packs a Intel Core Ultra X7 358H with 50 TOPS NPU and integrated Intel Arc Graphics, which is a dependable productivity workhorse capable of handling a business's local AI language model demands. It's going to be fast enough thanks to being backed by 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD for local storage needs. The ultra-thin laptop chassis is graded MIL-STD 810H durable with up to 26 hours battery life, adding to the dependability of the Asus Expertbook.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Gen 11 Aura, priced at $2,249.99, is made for creatives that want to edit their videos and pictures on the fly with a 0.55-inch thick ultra-slim and light laptop weighing in at 2.5 pounds. It packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor that's backed up by 32GB RAM and a 2TB M.2 SSD, which is enough to run small local AI functionality while not slowing down a user's creative process and workload.
It can be charged with a 65 W power bank via USB-C if needed, with the battery lasting just over 16 hours while web browsing and video streaming with low-brightness settings enabled. Speaking of the display, it's a 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreen capable of 1100 nits that's Dolby Vision-certified. Specifically, the color gamut specs on this display are one of this setup's biggest highlights for creators, with up to 100% sRGB, P3, and Delta E<1 color accuracy.xtagstartz/cite>
Methodology
The most important requirement for this article is thickness, with entries needing to qualify as an ultra-thin laptop. For all of these entries, thickness sits around the half-inch mark or lower. But being ultra-thin doesn't automatically qualify laptops to make this list. We wanted to see solid battery life, tough durability, reliability for daily use with its intended use cases, and most importantly, value for money. The only outlier is the Asus ExpertBook Ultra, which is great for the use cases stated, but there are many better deals at this price-point when it comes to value for money.
After validating specifications, we then went on to check reviews from various trusted sources to confirm our on-paper thoughts for each laptop. When it comes to finding the world's thinnest laptop, there are certainly a bunch of record-busting designs out there, but that doesn't mean the price point and specs are worth the investment. Useful daily-workhorse thinness is the bar in this article, as having the equivalent of a two-page flyer on a user's lap means nothing if it can't carry out everyday tasks or cater to different kind of professionals and casual laptop users.