5 Ultra-Thin Laptops Perfect For Home And Travel

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Thin laptops used to be known for being fragile, underpowered, and offering poor battery life. Years ago, I certainly wouldn't have gone for a thin laptop — the chunkier and more powerful the better for this gamer. But ultra-thin laptops have become the perfect form factor for many users at home or on the move, and they're well-built for the most part. The dual-use angle for ultra-thin laptops is great for people who want to set up work anywhere, from the kitchen table to on a user's lap on the morning commute. They can also fit in most bags and backpacks, so it's less challenging to lug a laptop around. The key here is durability, with laptops like the LG Gram Pro and ASUS ExpertBook Ultra leading the charge.

Not every ultra-thin laptop is worth the money, however. While a slim profile is great, it means nothing without a laptop offering great specifications under the hood. So I've had a look for five of the best ultra-thin laptops that are great for home and travel use, making sure they're worth the money while performing well for everyday use. We're not looking at the best picks for minimalists here, but rather ultra-thin laptops that can compete with or exceed the performance of standard form factor machines.