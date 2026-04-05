8 Of The Best Laptops For Minimalists In 2026
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If you're a minimalist, we know a few things about you. First, you like to travel light, and you don't like to take more than the bare essentials with you wherever you go. Second, you don't need your technology to have everything but the kitchen sink thrown in. You're not the Swiss Army knife type. Your possessions are sleek, purpose-built, and get out of your way when you're not using them.
But how does that translate into the language of laptops? For us, it means something extremely light and compact, so that you don't need a special laptop bag to carry it around. Just a simple sleeve, or directly adding it to your existing bag, is all that's required. It should have a long enough battery life that you don't need to carry a charger or power bank with you. You only need the minimum number of ports, because you don't use lots of accessories, and it's a bonus if the software is relatively free of bloatware or has a minimalist interface.
Using these principles to guide us, we put together the following list of the best laptops for minimalists in 2026. They'll help you get the job done with no muss and no fuss — and then just disappear until you need them again.
MacBook Neo
In our MacBook Neo Review, we noted that this new machine from Apple represents incredible value. What makes it important here, though, is that it also brings the minimalism that MacBooks are known for to an entirely new price range. Fundamentally, this is the same basic experience you get with the MacBook Air line of laptops, which are (in our opinion) the template for laptop minimalism.
Of course, at $599, the 2.7-pound MacBook Neo is substantially less expensive than a MacBook Air, which starts at $1,099 in the US. So as you might expect, the Neo has made some comparative compromises. The Neo runs on the Apple A18 Pro chip, which originally powered an iPhone. While the screen, trackpad, and speakers are great for this price, they aren't as good as the MacBook Air and higher models of Mac. Of the two included USB-C ports (which are the only ports), only one supports USB 3.1 speeds. The other is a USB 2.0 port, which can be used for charging or peripherals that don't need much bandwidth.
The battery life is ample for a full workday away from power, and naturally, macOS offers a minimal interface and distinct lack of bloatware compared to budget Windows laptops, which often come preloaded with heaps of unwanted software. Having a single high-speed USB-C port isn't a huge problem. There are many USB-C gadgets that will instantly upgrade the MacBook Neo from a minimalist laptop to a minimalist desktop.
MacBook Air
In our M5 MacBook Air review, we noted that, thanks to the aforementioned MacBook Neo, this was no longer the budget option in the MacBook range. However, the truth is that the MacBook Air hasn't really been a budget model or a compromise since the M1 Air launched in 2020. Prior to the introduction of the Apple Silicon chip, the Air was a rather low-rent machine (at least in Apple terms), offering much less performance than the MacBook Pro.
Apple Silicon MacBook Air models close that performance gap significantly. They are fanless and don't have quite the sustained performance of MacBook Pro models with the same chip, but unless you're a professional where every second counts, the practical difference isn't all that meaningful for average users.
As such, we think the MacBook Air is the gold standard for minimalist laptops. It has enough performance not to feel like a compromised system, but offers the thinness (less than half an inch), lightness (2.7 pounds), and simplicity we're looking for. Unless you need to run software that absolutely cannot be made to work on macOS, then it's hard to think of a minimalist laptop we could recommend over the legendary MacBook Air.
Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 (2026)
Sometimes a company creates a brand so powerful that it's no longer fully in control. Dell learned this the hard way with its XPS line of premium laptops. In 2025, Dell killed XPS and rebranded its whole PC lineup. But XPS fans weren't happy, and the company responded – Dell XPS laptops are making a comeback in 2026, and what a comeback it is!
Not only do the newest XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops come with the latest hardware under the hood, but Dell has addressed long-standing complaints about the XPS line, such as the much-maligned touch-based function keys. The new 2026 XPS models seem so well thought out, we almost feel like the ending of XPS might have been nothing more than a brilliant marketing stunt.
As always, these are sleek and light (starting at 3 pounds) Windows machines with a premium build. You get a choice of LCD or OLED panel, depending on your needs, budget, or preference. Either way, it's an edge-to-edge display with minimal bezels. The base models have plain old Intel integrated graphics, but step it up a level or two, and you get Intel Arc integrated graphics, which offers similar performance to entry-level dedicated GPUs, without the added bulk. Ports are minimal, with three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and one universal audio jack, and the processor options are all snappy, no matter which you choose. Overall, this XPS line is about the closest you'll get to a MacBook Air in the world of Windows.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen14 Aura Edition
ThinkPads are legendary, with distinct styling and a reputation as one of the most reliable laptop brands in the world. This 2.2-pound ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen14 Aura Edition (what a mouthful!) is something special even among the well-regarded ThinkPad laptops. First, the Aura Edition part of the name refers to a special partnership between Intel and Lenovo to create a laptop with the latest AI hardware and exclusive software features aimed at automating common tasks.
The Aura Edition X1 Carbon can download images and videos from an Android or iOS phone by tapping the phone on the laptop. Salient to our needs, there's a Smart Mode feature, where AI is used to figure out what work you're doing and automatically manages system settings on your laptop to minimize distraction.
While the X1 Carbon has more ports than a MacBook Air, it's not encumbered by them. Three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A port, a dedicated HDMI port, and a universal audio jack strike a good balance here. Despite being one of the lightest laptops that money can buy, the X1 Carbon lives up to the ThinkPad reputation with numerous user-replaceable parts. You can change the battery, daughter I/O board, keyboard, SSD, and even the USB-C ports. It's smart, minimal, and rugged.
The X1 Carbon's Ultra Series 3 processor, part of the much-ballyhooed Panther Lake line from Intel, holds the promise of all-day battery life. This is a brand new model, though, so we'll have to wait for the independent reviews to see how that longevity plays out in the real world.
ASUS Zenbook S14 and S16
The ASUS Zenbook range might not have quite the minimalist reputation of the MacBook Air or Dell XPS line, but it's getting there, in our opinion. The Zenbook S14 and Zenbook S16 are beautiful machines, with clean lines and minimal branding. At 3.3 pounds and sporting a slim profile, the S16 is similar to the MacBook Air 15 in stature, and the metal ceramic, which ASUS calls Ceraluminum, has drawn praise for its distinct character and solid build quality. Logically, the S14 is more similar to the MacBook Pro line of 14-inch computers.
It's worth noting that the S14 and S16 aren't just two different sizes of the same hardware. In terms of processors, for example, the S14 supports up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3, while the S16 sports an AMD model, up to Ryzen AI 9 465. This means a choice between Intel and AMD graphics, and of course, the unique strengths and weaknesses of each brand's processor technologies.
Either way, both laptops offer all-day battery life for general computing tasks and have a selection of ports similar to a typical MacBook Pro. The ASUS machines have one fewer port than the Mac, adding in a USB-A port in its place. One advantage the Zenbook has over the MacBook Pro or Air, depending on your taste, is the 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED technology on both ASUS machines that makes for a beautiful screen display.
LG Gram Pro 17
While the other laptops we've listed here range from having a 13-inch screen to 16 inches at most, the LG Gram Pro offers a 17-inch monitor, while weighing just 3 pounds (1.37 kilograms). When you're hitting a screen size this big, we're moving into the desktop-replacement category of laptops. The sort of machine where you don't need a larger external monitor when you want to sit down at a desk. The huge screen might push this laptop to the limits of being a minimalist machine, but the light weight and half-inch thickness make it eminently stowable.
The screen is an LCD model with a 16:10 aspect ratio (1600p), covering 99% of the DCI-P3 color space. That makes this a killer laptop for anyone doing color-accurate work with photos or video. Backed by up to a Core Ultra9 285H CPU with a dedicated GPU or Core Ultra7 255H with Intel Arc Graphics, you'll have enough horsepower to do that creative work too.
With the larger real estate, the Gram Pro offers two USB-A and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, alongside HDMI and a universal audio jack. There's no mistaking the Gram for another ultrabook either. From the simple minimalist gram label on the back to the black-on-black design language, this is about as understated as it gets.
Framework Laptop 13
At first, the Framework Laptop 13 might seem like a strange addition to this list, until you understand that Framework's whole philosophy is to create laptops that are customizable and upgradable. While you can buy a pre-built version of the laptop (at 2.9 pounds) as easily as any other, it's the potential to create the laptop you need that makes this a special machine.
You can choose what color bezel you want and what screen you prefer, and if you already have compatible memory or storage from another laptop, you can simply reuse them here. Another key point from a minimalist perspective is the port selection. The laptop offers four swappable modules for ports. So, for example, if you don't need an Ethernet port, don't install one. Replace it with something you will use instead.
If your concept of minimalism extends to being frugal and eco-friendly, then the Framework Laptop 13 makes an even better impression. For example, the battery is designed to be replaceable. That's not true for many ultraportable laptops with glued-in batteries or pressed-together designs that make battery replacement destructive. Another reason this plug-and-play battery model is important is that the reviews have consistently dinged the Laptop 13 for poor battery life. If Framework manages to address that concern, a fix could be as simple as installing a new battery.
The other major factor boosting sustainability is future upgrades. If Framework comes out with a new CPU module for this machine in the future, you can simply swap that one component out instead of replacing the whole laptop.
HP EliteBook X 14 G2i
The HP EliteBook X 14 G2i is so light that one reviewer thought it was a dummy unit meant for display purposes. In its lightest configuration, it tips the scales at just 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram), and that puts it in tablet territory.
But it might be worth adding a little weight to its slim frame, because there are quite a few options here. The CPU choices range from Intel and AMD components to ARM-based Qualcomm chips. Likewise, there are tandem OLED, OLED, and IPS LCD screen options, depending on your needs. The port selection is typical for these ultrabook-class machines, with three USB-C, one HDMI, and one USB-A port.
The EliteBook series represents HP's most premium laptops, so the keyboard, trackpad, speakers, and chassis are of a high quality. Likewise, the webcam and microphones are also uprated, which reflects the business focus of this laptop. Just be aware that although the (Qualcomm) Snapdragon CPU option means a more power-efficient laptop, you'll have to double-check that the software you need to use runs well on this architecture, or if it even runs at all.
How we chose our minimalist laptop champions
Defining what a minimalist laptop actually is turns out to be a rather fuzzy job, but the overall goal in building this list was to find laptops that did their best to stay out of your way. They're always at hand when you need them, but when you don't, you can make them disappear.
Keeping that broad goal in mind, these were our requirements:
- A weight of no more than 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms), but preferably less.
- Enough battery life for a full work day without the need to carry a charger.
- The ability to charge from USB sources, even if that's not the main charging method.
- Thin enough to fit in a basic laptop sleeve or a simple messenger bag.
- Must be a 2026 model year or the latest model in that series to ensure future-proofing.
- The laptop's design must be clean and free of clutter. No needless decorations, no silly RGB lighting, etc.
- It must be powerful enough to replace multiple devices (e.g., a desktop and tablet), simplifying your life.
- Includes only essential features — we're not looking for do-everything laptops.
That creates quite a short list of computers, but we think they're all quite excellent!