8 Of The Best Laptops For Minimalists In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a minimalist, we know a few things about you. First, you like to travel light, and you don't like to take more than the bare essentials with you wherever you go. Second, you don't need your technology to have everything but the kitchen sink thrown in. You're not the Swiss Army knife type. Your possessions are sleek, purpose-built, and get out of your way when you're not using them.

But how does that translate into the language of laptops? For us, it means something extremely light and compact, so that you don't need a special laptop bag to carry it around. Just a simple sleeve, or directly adding it to your existing bag, is all that's required. It should have a long enough battery life that you don't need to carry a charger or power bank with you. You only need the minimum number of ports, because you don't use lots of accessories, and it's a bonus if the software is relatively free of bloatware or has a minimalist interface.

Using these principles to guide us, we put together the following list of the best laptops for minimalists in 2026. They'll help you get the job done with no muss and no fuss — and then just disappear until you need them again.