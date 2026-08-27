Here's How Long Every 2026 Motorola Phone Will Get Software Updates
Lenovo-owned Motorola, which ranks among the Android phone brands with the worst software support, doesn't have a clearly defined update policy. The company typically decides the software support period on a phone-by-phone basis, which can make it tricky to figure out exactly how many years of updates you can expect for a particular Motorola phone. You can't assume anything, and that's why we have compiled exactly how many years of Android OS and security patches each of the 2026 Motorola phones launched in the U.S. will receive.
The Motorola Razr Fold, which is the company's most expensive smartphone and a book-style foldable, gets the longest software support period. The phone will get seven Android OS updates and seven years of security patches. However, the rest of the Razr phones are not so lucky. The Motorola Razr (2026), Razr+ (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) will all only get three Android OS updates. There has been some confusion around how many security patches these Razr phones will get; however, the Motorola support website mentions four years for the three phones.
The Motorola Edge (2026), which is among the latest additions to the company's lineup in the U.S. and the flagship among traditional smartphones, has been short-changed by the company and is only getting two major Android OS updates and three years of security patches. Similarly, the Moto G lineup, which includes some of the most popular Motorola phones, is also limited to two major Android OS updates and three years of security patches.
How does Motorola's software support compare to other major Android brands?
Outside of its flagship foldable, the Motorola Razr Fold, the company's software support policy is pretty lackluster among other major phone brands. Apple, Samsung, and Google offer at least five years of software support. Apple is known for rolling out iOS updates for iPhones for up to six or seven years. Similarly, Google promises to update each of its phones, including the mid-range A-series, for seven years. Samsung also provides updates for seven years to its high-end phones, and even the company's 2026 mid-range and budget phones are scheduled to get six years of Android OS updates and security patches.
OnePlus, which has officially withdrawn from the U.S. and Europe, may not match Google or Samsung in terms of support period, but it's certainly better than Motorola. The company is offering four major Android updates and up to five or six years of security patches for its phones.