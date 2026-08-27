Here's How Long Every 2026 Motorola Phone Will Get Software Updates

Lenovo-owned Motorola, which ranks among the Android phone brands with the worst software support, doesn't have a clearly defined update policy. The company typically decides the software support period on a phone-by-phone basis, which can make it tricky to figure out exactly how many years of updates you can expect for a particular Motorola phone. You can't assume anything, and that's why we have compiled exactly how many years of Android OS and security patches each of the 2026 Motorola phones launched in the U.S. will receive.

The Motorola Razr Fold, which is the company's most expensive smartphone and a book-style foldable, gets the longest software support period. The phone will get seven Android OS updates and seven years of security patches. However, the rest of the Razr phones are not so lucky. The Motorola Razr (2026), Razr+ (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) will all only get three Android OS updates. There has been some confusion around how many security patches these Razr phones will get; however, the Motorola support website mentions four years for the three phones.

The Motorola Edge (2026), which is among the latest additions to the company's lineup in the U.S. and the flagship among traditional smartphones, has been short-changed by the company and is only getting two major Android OS updates and three years of security patches. Similarly, the Moto G lineup, which includes some of the most popular Motorola phones, is also limited to two major Android OS updates and three years of security patches.